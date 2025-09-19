From Dorm to Daily Life: How To Create a Mindful Environment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can vividly remember a specific time in my freshman year of college that, ironically, I do not remember very well. I spent days huddled in blankets watching YouTube, letting assignments pile up. On the surface, life was simple as I only had two classes and a single organizational commitment, but beneath it, I felt stuck. Looking back, I realize my dissociation came from not just my own habits, but from the environments I was in. Self-care is often framed as an individual effort, but the truth is that our mental health is also shaped by the physical environments we live in.

PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT

When most people think about “environment,” they picture the physical space around them. You may not even realize how much having a clean and tidy space impacts your ability to focus and calm down. Organization looks different for everybody. For some, clutter isn’t bothersome, while for others, a single stray sock can cause stress. Personally, I’ve struggled with staying organized, but moving into my new apartment this year and having ways of organization that display my creativity has made me feel grateful for a room to come back to after a long day of schoolwork. Feeling comfortable in your living space is closely tied to feeling comfortable with yourself.

But beyond just tidiness, other factors of your physical environment matter. For instance, lighting plays a huge role in how we feel. I noticed that when I am in a dark room with my blinds down, I am more likely to feel less productive. I am sure a lot of you can agree. Opening up your blinds and allowing natural sunlight to come in can boost your mood and help you feel energized. To balance it at night, I recently added LEDs to my room, and I feel a lot calmer and satisfied. Noise levels can also shape our mental state. Personally, I like to utilize Spotify by playing calming songs and instrumentals to ground myself when I am feeling stressed and overwhelmed.

Social ENVIRONMENT

While your physical environment shapes your mood and focus, the people you surround yourself with are just as impactful. In college, it is easy to underestimate how much your social influence affects your day-to-day mental health. Being around people who uplift you, encourage your growth, and respect your boundaries creates a sense of safety and belonging. Being surrounded by the wrong people puts your body in a constant fight-or-flight mode when you are around those who undermine your value as a person. Even if you feel as if you’re stuck with those people, you can join RSOs or other organizations that align with your interests and professional goals, creating a sense of community and helping you not to feel alone.

College can be stressful, trust me. You must create a safe, calming environment to always have something you can lie back on whenever you feel as if your mental health is not doing well.