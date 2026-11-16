This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s no better example of girlhood at its finest than the women’s bathroom. Now, I know that might sound a little odd to the people who simply don’t understand, but I have never felt more happiness than when I am waiting in line to use the bathroom at a bar or just fixing my hair in a bathroom mirror.

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To me, girlhood is about supporting every single girl unconditionally and without judgement. That definition is exactly the feelings and support I receive when I enter the women’s bathroom. I may look my absolute worst or feel so unconfident in myself, but no matter how bad of a mood I am in, I always leave feeling my absolute best. My favorite part is that none of those girls that shower you with compliments or sing karaoke songs with you while you wait to use the bathroom know each other. It is complete strangers forming bonds that make an impact far greater than anyone realizes. Every girl comes from completely different backgrounds, and wears different clothing and looks different from each other, but none of that matters in the girl’s bathroom. It is like as soon as you open that door you enter a different realm for that moment in time. There, everything is safe and everyone is kind.

making someone feel important

When I go out on campus, I actually look forward to the moment I need to stand in line for the bathroom. It is the moment that I get to meet new faces and walk out feeling my best. In these moments, I have had so many random conversations whether it be about wig nights that girls are doing or the songs that we like. Even though these are probably not girls that I will see again, the interactions are special moments that I still imagine in my head from time to time.

Every girl deserves a support system and people to show her her worth. To me, that is why the positivity and environment of the bathroom is so important to me. You never know what someone else is going through or how much the way you treat them in that moment might impact the rest of their night.

Girlhood

Girlhood is a very special bond that runs deep to the core. It is more than just surface level conversation, but an understanding of what each other is going through in that moment. Girlhood is sharing bathroom stalls with random girls to make the line move faster. Girlhood is fixing each other’s outfits and hair without hesitation. Girlhood is knowing that a tampon will be available for you if you forgot one. Girlhood is singing and dancing in the bathroom like no one else is watching. Girlhood is the random side conversations that have you laughing til you can’t breathe. But most importantly, girlhood is the feeling of comfort and security.