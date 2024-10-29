The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is a season filled with comfort food after comfort food. As a cooking enthusiast, I love finding and creating new recipes to help bring the season to life. With Halloween and Thanksgiving on the horizon I wanted to share some of my fall favorites to get you through the season and fill your days with the cozy warmth of fall.

Pumpkin Bread/Muffins

Starting off strong, I obviously could not write this article without including pumpkin in some capacity. It is a fall staple and one of the foods where most either love it or hate it. As a fall fanatic myself, it happens to be one of my favorite aspects of the autumn season. A simple, quick and easy treat, you must add pumpkin bread or muffins to your baking list!

Fall-themed Charcuterie Board

When I think of fall, I think of chilly–yet cozy Friday nights with endless appetizers surrounded by the people you love. A fall-themed cheese board is the perfect way to spice up any party or get-together. You can arrange the items to look like a turkey or pumpkin. If that’s not your vibe, consider adding in some raspberries or dried apricots to ace the fall color palette. The best thing about this is you can get creative with it and make the board entirely your own!

Apple Crisp Lattes

As a busy college student, coffee is my go-to drink when I need a quick pick-me-up. I especially love when October rolls around and I can customize my caffeine with different fall-flavored add-ons. Apple crisp lattes are a classic and sipping one can make it feel like you are a character straight out of Gilmore Girls. If apples aren’t your thing, channel the autumn within you by opting for an iconic, and delicious, pumpkin spice latte. Either route you choose, you’ll be sure to feel that fall is in the air.

Green-Bean Casserole

It would simply be a disservice to not include what I consider to be one of the best Thanksgiving foods of all time–green-bean casserole. This comfort dish is top-tier and a must for every table the last Thursday of November. Add a little crunch to your own by topping it off with crispy french-fried onions and you have the perfect addition to bring to the function. Pro-tip: If you aren’t a fan of cream of mushroom soup, swap it out for cream of bacon … just trust me on this one.

That’s all for now on my favorite foods of fall. Soak up the season with these classics and enjoy these upcoming months before the winter comes. Treat yourself to some of these eats or try cooking them on your own and you won’t be disappointed. Wishing a happy fall to all!