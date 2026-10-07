Flavoring Fall – A Spice Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again when everybody wants to bring out their jackets and dress in layers, but global warming has other plans for us. Even if it’s too warm for scarves, the heat can’t stop us from spicing up our food with all of the things that feel like fall. There’s something nostalgic about the taste of nutmeg- and you can make anything taste like autumn with cloves or allspice. In this article, I’m not only going to tell you my favorite spices and how to best use them, but I’m also going to share with you my favorite pumpkin snickerdoodle recipe (you can find it at Cambreabakes.com, or by googling Cambrea Bakes pumpkin snickerdoodles). They’re gone almost as soon as they’re out of the oven.

Spice One – Nutmeg

Nutmeg is a unique spice because it works well in both savory and sweet dishes. It’s slightly sweet, nutty and has a kick to it. If you want to add warmth to a dish, adding a little nutmeg can go a long way- especially in stews and warm drinks, such as chai and eggnog. It’s also an ingredient in pumpkin spice seasoning, in addition to cinnamon, ginger and allspice. This seasoning blend is used in Cambrea’s pumpkin snickerdoodles, which makes them really flavorful without being overly sweet.

Spice Two – Allspice

A common misconception is that allspice is a mixture of spices, but it’s actually a dried berry that grows on a specific type of evergreen tree found in Jamaica. It’s sweet and peppery, so it’s often used as a dry rub for chicken and is a main ingredient in jerk seasoning. Its slight spiciness makes it a common addition in spice cakes and pumpkin pie, as well as savory dishes like chili. If you’ve been through Ohio, their popular Cincinnati chili includes this ingredient. If you like making spiced desserts, I highly recommend the use of browned butter. This is made by melting butter on medium heat, stirring consistently until it smells nutty and brown bits form at the bottom of the pan. Browned butter is also used in this cookie recipe. Not only does it smell amazing, but it adds a nuttiness and richer flavor to the cookies.

Courtesy of Chili’s x DoorDash

Spice Three – Cardamom

The last spice on this list is cardamom. Cardamom has a very complex flavor profile and can even be described as citrusy. There are multiple kinds of cardamom, but the green variety is typically known for having a warm, herbal flavor. This makes it suited for teas, especially masala chai, which also consists of ginger, cinnamon and cloves. These spices are added to black tea, then finished with milk and sugar or honey to taste. Masala chai is incredibly warm and comforting, so I highly recommend giving it a try.

Unfortunately, if I were to give a step-by-step tutorial with my own version of Cambrea’s recipe, I would vastly go over my word count. Instead, I urge you to give her cookies a try, or maybe make a different recipe with the spices I listed. Understanding how to use spices can help you elevate your dishes, making them warm and cozy. For me, it’s a little taste of home when life gets busy, so thank you for letting me share it with you.