As finals season rolls in and we begin to say goodbye to campus, everyone is trying to savor their last few days at Urbana-Champaign while also managing the stress of finals. Here are a few fun things to do on campus before you leave to help you blow off steam, and maybe even lock in on exams!

1. Study on the Main Quad

Since the weather is finally nice, it is the perfect time to take full advantage and get much-needed Vitamin D. Bring a blanket, your computer, and your books, and you can turn lounging on the Main Quad into a study session. Personally, I am much more productive when the weather is nice out and I can take breaks to people watch everyone on the Quad.

2. Explore a New Part of Campus

As a Freshman who lives in Florida Avenue Residency, many of my friends who live in IKE have yet to see our part of campus. On my part of campus, we have the Japan Gardens, which are a gorgeous place to spend some time outside. By exploring new parts of campus now, you will have so many great ideas of where to go when you come back to campus in August.

3. Try a New Food Place or Dining Hall

It can be extremely easy to settle into a routine and eat the same restaurant food from Green Street or go to the same two dining halls; however, with only two weeks left, try to find a new place to look forward to for next year! Specifically for individuals who have access to a dining hall, I recommend trying the stir fry at the Pennsylvania Avenue Residence dining hall. It is a staple, and you cannot end the year without having it at least once.

4. Have a Study Crawl

One of my favorite things to do when preparing for finals is to change the locations where I study. It can be extremely difficult for me to remain focused after sitting in one spot for four hours, so by changing study spots, I give my brain a reset and a rest on the walks between each location. This is a great way to hit up your favorite coffee shops and libraries before leaving campus for summer!

5. Veo Around Campus

Veoing is one of my favorite things to do around campus. Grab a few friends, hop on these electric bikes, and ride around campus. You can visit your favorite places on campus and get veoing out of your system just in time for summer, where you’ll have to go a full three months without them.

Our campus has so many great things to offer, and it will be easy to miss over the few months in which we are gone. By completing some of these activities, you can say a proper goodbye to campus before leaving for summer, while getting great grades on all of your finals and spending time with the friends that make this campus a home.