Finding Your Fashion In A World of Lookalikes

Like everything else in life, finding and staying on your own path is immensely important to feeling fulfilled.The same can be said when it comes to fashion, highlighting the parts of you that make you unique.

Fashion, unlike style, is one of those things that goes out as soon as it comes in, hence where trends come from. Fashion, is the main term used to describe a category of clothing and accessorizing, but style is how you choose to wear it. Everyone can wear a t-shirt, but depending on how you style it can make the world of difference.

Some of the basics in finding if a certain style of fashion suits you is to take into account your body type. Are you tall or short? Midweight, slender, petite or plus sized? Do you have a long thin neck, or is it muscular and shorter? These questions, while they shouldn’t be a limiting factor, can be immensely helpful in deciding what fashion might best suit you. For example, someone who is petite with a shorter neck might find mock neck shirts suit them better than someone slender with a long neck who might opt for a turtle neck shirt. However, in either case it is equally important to remember to wear whatever makes you feel most confident.

Another food for thought is to think about the essentials. These are the pieces that regardless of the season, they will always be there to make an outfit phenomenal. Once you’ve found those, my dear, you have found the staples in your wardrobe. For me, staples within my wardrobe will forever be high rise blue jeans, a black turtleneck, a white oversized button up shirt, black boots, creme sneakers, a neutral quarter zip and a black dress. What are yours?

Next, find what features of yourself you love and then find the clothing pieces to help emphasize that. Since I have rather prominent collarbones, I tend to opt for v-neck or square neck shirts and dresses with a cowl and sweetheart neckline. I also really love my height, so I tend to wear pants that are full length and even high-waisted to accentuate my torso.

Remember that regardless of what you wear, don’t be afraid to make unique styling choices. Just because a style hasn’t gone viral on TikTok, doesn’t mean it won’t look good, it simply means the rotation on that fashion look is cycling back around. Fashion, just like history, repeats itself. So, instead of trying to stay on trend, maybe opt for finding your own personal style that’ll last throughout the decades.

Stay stylish and remember to always be uniquely you!