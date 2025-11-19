Fighting Through Seasonal Depression: Finding Joy in the Little Things

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it’s cold and dark outside, life can start to feel gloomy. This time of year can be stressful and exhausting, leading to a variety of mental health issues. Seasonal depression is a serious issue, and you are not alone if you suffer from it. Whether or not you’re experiencing chronic problems or just really need to de-stress right now, there are many ways you can take back little pieces of joy in everyday life to keep you going. Having a wide support network of people you trust and being mindful of your thoughts and feelings can make it easier to get through life when you’re struggling.

Support Network

Having someone to talk to is crucial, especially when you are not at your best. Friends and family are people you should be able to turn to for support, even if you just need to vent. However, everyone has their own life and struggles, so it’s important to be aware of that and make sure your friends are in a space where they are comfortable providing support. Without this, they may feel more stress than they feel equipped to handle. Creating boundaries within friend groups helps you support each other better and ensures that everybody can prioritize their mental health. Otherwise, there can be a tense atmosphere where people overshare and others feel overwhelmed by the weight of the stress. If you can, you should also be able to reach out to family. Checking in with loved ones can be a calming reminder when you’re away on campus that they’re still supporting you, even from a distance.

Mindfulness

It can be easy to get trapped in stress and negative thinking. When you face intense stressors, such as difficult exams or worrying life events, you might feel frustrated with yourself more often. Recognizing when you engage in negative self-talk can help you understand that the way you think does not always accurately describe who you are. I can actually limit how often these degrading feelings come up. The way you talk about yourself influences the way you view yourself, so changing your vocabulary or inner dialogue can help you feel more confident. Focusing your attention from what you did wrong in the past to what you can do now helps you learn from mistakes rather than internalizing and shaming yourself. You only have control of the here and now, so take one step in the right direction, even if that’s cleaning your desk. If you feel stuck on a task, it’s okay to switch to another one. Getting one less important thing done is better than doing nothing at all.

The weeks before fall break often have high tensions as we are all trying to stay afloat in our classes. There are always people, even in unexpected places, who care about you and will be there for you when you need them. Even if you have taken steps backward on a goal or feel like you’re stuck right now, it’s never too late to get back on track, or to shift gears and take a new direction that’s just as fulfilling. Stress is a temporary state. You will get through it, so give yourself a little kindness and then get back up and try again.