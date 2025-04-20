The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

One of my favorite things to do is walk around the mall with my best friends and take a peek at all of the stores. As a Communication major, I love seeing how each brand’s vision and story comes to life inside of their brick-and-mortar locations. Every brand has their own unique voice, and I’m obsessed with how my favorite stores differentiate themselves to stand out amongst their competitors. While it’s always fun to pick up a couple of things, you don’t even have to buy something to experience these places. I hope you enjoy learning a little bit about my favorite places at the mall. Happy shopping!

Altar’d State

The ultimate Christian Girl Autumn store. Adorned with cute signs, jewelry and outfits, Altar’d State truly has it all. They have great pieces that are perfect for putting together outfits. You can always count on this place to have a stunning, yet unique item to elevate any outfit. Their dressing rooms look like they belong in a palace and are filled with elegant couches and full length mirrors to further encourage you to buy their products. Stop in and feel like a true queen when shopping Altar’d State!

Francesca’s

Walk in the door at any Francesca’s location and be welcomed in with the most amazing aroma ever. Each time I frequent a shop, it always smells so amazing and to make things even better, they have the most gorgeous jewelry to accessorize with. Additionally, their dress collection is second to none and is filled with quality, long-lasting pieces. So many items in my closet are from Francesca’s and have been with me for years. I’ve been able to invest in staples here at amazingly affordable prices!

Dry Goods

If you’re looking for fun pieces with outfits ready to go, Dry Goods should be on your list to shop at! Every time I walk into one of their stores, I am greeted with so many beautiful pieces that are put together for outfit inspiration. You can mix and match or rock the style choices they already have laid out. Either way, Dry Goods has all the goods! If you’re on a budget, head to the back of the store to find their sale selection and be blown away by how reasonable their pricing can be.

…P.S. their shoe section is also so beautiful and is the perfect complement to everything their store offers!

I hope you stop by these stores on your next trip to the mall. They have so many great things to choose from and they have my stamp of approval from years of shopping at these places. Build your collection of clothes and grow your closet with these three fantastic stores!