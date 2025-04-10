The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the weather heating up and spring in full swing, what better way to celebrate the season than to share my favorite outside activities! I love getting some fresh air and soaking up the sun, so I am so excited for all the things that come along with the weather getting nicer. Born and bred a Midwesterner, I am lucky enough to get a taste of all the seasons year-round, but sometimes the weather is not conducive to spending long hours outside. Since we’re finally hitting 80 degrees in Illinois, I believe it’s time to share all the ways you can make the most out of these gorgeous temperatures and find ways to enjoy time outdoors.

1. Going on long walks

Tried and true, this is one of the easiest ways to take advantage of the nice weather. Put your headphones in or call a friend to join in the adventure while you go explore. Take it to the next level by walking through a nature preserve or find a local trail to hit up. The soothing scenery will be an added benefit to the already amazing stroll.

2. Having a bonfire

One thing about me is that I absolutely LOVE a s’more. Sitting around a campfire with my friends and family is one of the best ways to spend a nice day outside. The smell of the first bonfire after winter tells me that spring has sprung, and it’s time to make the most of my time spent outside the house. Grab some graham crackers and all of your favorite people, and get a fire going to reap the benefits of the outdoors.

3. Playing Intramurals

One of the best things about the weather warming up on campus is being able to spend time out on the quad. The quad is my favorite place on campus when it’s sunny out, and it’s even better when I’m playing a game with my friends. Whether it’s spikeball, throwing around a frisbee, or peppering a volleyball, there are tons of ways to stay active while hanging outdoors.

4. Riding a Bike

Nothing brings me back to my childhood more than going on a bike ride. There’s nothing better than feeling a light breeze as you pedal along your route. Look up some bike lane paths or just go for a ride around the neighborhood to bring that childlike sense of wonder back into your life!

Feeling so grateful for spring to be back and for more time being able to be spent out in the fresh air. Don’t miss your chance to get some sun and enjoy the beautiful weather by taking time to get outside. It is such a great way to reset both physically and mentally, so I hope you can find a way to incorporate some of these activities into your week!