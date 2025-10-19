Fall Trends to Look Out For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The brisk fall winds has finally come upon us. So it’s time to ditch our shorts and tank tops, and throw on a cute sweater and jeans. With fall here, it means we can pull out our fall/winter wardrobe and have fun with new clothes. Here are some fall trends to consider when putting outfits together

1. Cardigans

Cardigans are an absolute fall staple. I particularly like cable knit cardigans. During this time, people typically use red, brown, or black cardigans. But really, any color is fine. Cardigans are great during fall, because it can get a bit chilly, but you may not need a coat yet. It’s the perfect in between, and looks cute with whatever you pair it with.

2. Trenchcoats

Trench coats have been on the rise in popularity for the past year or so. They look cute with a mini skirt and loafers or ballet flats. Some can be fairly thin, so they’re also great for this weather. People wear them kinda like cardigans as well. They definitely elevate your outfits and make them look a bit more sophisticated.

3. gingham print

If you’re looking for a cute fall pattern to wear, Gingham print is the one for you. Gingham prints are very cute on shirts, skirts, or dresses. Typically, I’ll see people in the fall wearing this print in browns or reds. It’s pretty versatile, but it is definitely best to pair it with solid colors because it may be overwhelming otherwise. But this is a cute pattern to wear if you’re going to go take some pumpkin patch photos or even for a fall picnic!

4. Brown suede

Suede in general has become more popular recently, but specifically for the fall time, people are loving brown suede. Suede is a great material overall and will provide you with long-lasting pieces. Especially in the fall, I’m seeing lots of brown suede jackets or purses. They look great with a good pair of jeans or a skirt. This is definitely one to look out for this season.

5. Button ups

Button-up shirts have been on their revival for maybe a year or so. You can find great ones on Princess Polly or Edikted. They’re a bit like business casual, but they always look amazing. People wear the long-sleeve or short-sleeve version with a skirt or jeans. They provide more of an elevated base rather than just a simple white t-shirt.

6. Lace

As of lately, when I open Pinterest or TikTok, I’ve been seeing a lot of people wearing lace. Whether it be a lace trim top or skirt or even tights, it’s been everywhere! Lace definitely fancies up every outfit and makes it look a bit more unique. It adds this classy little touch to everything. I’ve seen people wearing black lace tights or lace trim cami tops. There are some cute ones on Abercrombie to look out for. This is a great option for this fall!

These were just some of the many trends to look out for this fall. All of them will elevate any look you choose. So have fun with these fall trends, and put on your cutest outfit!