Fall picks for Your Next Movie Night in

This is the perfect season to get a blanket and snacks to enjoy a movie night in. It can be hard deciding on a movie so here are some recommendations that I find myself always coming back to.

The Nightmare before Christmas

This movie is a great transition from Halloween to Christmas bridging the two holidays together. This story is based around Jack, the pumpkin king of Halloween town, who stumbles upon Christmas town and wants to bring the holiday back to his home. There’s colorful animation and whimsical storytelling that captures the essence of fall perfectly.

Fantastic Mr. Fox

The color palette of this Wes Anderson movie includes yellows, oranges, and browns that reflect the scenery of fall. The plot in this movie revolves around adventure and community that go well with themes of fall. Fall is also the time of self-reflection and Mr. Fox’s journey of struggle to self-discovery resonates with well with the season.

10 things i hate about you

The cast, setting, and script are everything I love about this movie. The banter and introspective moments in this film are what make it a timeless romantic comedy decades later. The 90s outfits and soundtrack also encapsulate the fall mood perfectly. The nostalgic emotions that come from high school and young love makes this movie an ideal choice.

Matilda

This is nostalgic pick from me, I always watched this movie growing up. This is a story about a young girl, Matilda, who is gifted with incredible intellect and loves to read adult books. She also has powers that allow her to get revenge on her thoughtless parents and cruel principle. The whimsical elements and creative storytelling are what makes this a cozy fun movie to watch.

When harry met sally

This film takes place in New York City during the fall that really enhances the romance between the two main leads. The thoughtful heartfelt conversations in this film about life and love reflect the introspective nature of the season. This is an imperfect love story that is funny and relatable.

Halloweentown

This is a Disney classic that I watch every October. The vibrant colors, decorations, and magical elements are what makes this a spooky yet easygoing film. This movie also just makes you feel nostalgic of childhood bringing back your own childhood Halloween memories.

Good will hunting

This is a good pick if you’re looking for a movie about healing, personal growth, and deep conversations. This film has warm intimate settings in Boston at cafes and parks that exemplify the beauty of fall. Working through personal struggles and the importance of connection are portrayed beautifully in this movie.

I’ll be starting my Halloweentown marathon tonight, but I hope one of these catches your interest and you have a cozy night in watching a fall film!