Fall on Campus: Best Non-Pricey Activities to do Near Campus

The start of school can come with a lot of stress. Balancing school and clubs with having a social life can feel impossible this time of year, but doing different activities can help switch up the monotonous feel of every-day life. In this article, I’m going to describe the best fall activities to do on or near campus!

1. Apple orchard

The apple orchard is a classic fall activity that will get you in the fall spirit. You can take a walk around the orchard or partake in one of the many experiences offered at Curtis Orchard. Although admission is free, some extra events do require a ticket or extra payment. Curtis Orchard also has a pumpkin patch, which could be painted or carved for another fun fall activity. Overall, the vibes of the apple orchard make this activity the perfect way to kick off fall in Urbana-Champaign.

2. Arboretum

The arboretum is a huge garden located a 20 minute bus ride from campus. The flowers and pink trees make the garden a great place to come take pictures with friends or take a calm walk. It’s also a perfect place to visit when the weather is not too warm and the leaves are finally starting to change. The arboretum is also completely free, making it the perfect place to come and take a stroll and bring in the fall vibe.

3. Japan house

Japan House is a cultural house on campus that offers a variety of different experiences for students. Some of these experiences include tea ceremonies and public events. Some of these events do require tickets but are a great way to learn about another culture and experience something new. This activity could be a great place to come visit with friends or for a date, as long as you make sure to follow the dress code posted on the website.

4. Museums

The urbana-champaign area is full of museums with everything from art to historical pieces. These museums tend to highlight different cultures and communities, which means that there is almost always a museum for everyone. Most of these museums are also free for students to enter. I highly recommend areas like the Krannert Art Museum to appreciate some community artists this fall!

5. Main quad

The main quad is always full of activities. Clubs and organizations constantly have food sales and booths set up, and people love to meet on the quad to play sports or just chat. I recommend taking a walk around the quad at any time of day just to see what kinds of new activities or people you can meet. This area is especially beautiful in the fall when all the leaves are changing, making it a perfect place to visit for free with your friends.

Urbana-Champaign has a million activities that you can do this fall. Whether it be walking around the apple orchard or going and watching a tea ceremony, make the most of all the activities our area has to offer!