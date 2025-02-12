Fall In Love With Yourself: Five Ways To Spend Your Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Regardless of your relationship status, I encourage you to make the most of your Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or feeling like “it’s complicated”, February 14th provides you with the perfect opportunity to shower yourself with some tender love and care. Don’t dread this upcoming V-Day, but instead, embrace it. Here are five ways to spend (and actually enjoy) your Valentine’s Day!

Sweet Treat O’Clock

Who doesn’t love indulging in some of their favorite desserts? Take a stroll across campus, hit up your favorite sweet shop and stock up on some goodies. The opportunities are endless: cookies, candy, crepes, ice cream, fro-yo and more. Crumbl is the real winner when it comes to satisfying any sugary cravings. When your sweet tooth unexpectedly kicks in later in the night, you’ll thank me!

Sit back and relax

Once you return to your apartment or dorm room, take a moment to just relax. Find your favorite corner of your bedroom and make the most of your time alone by reflecting on the day you have had so far. Still feeling stressed about missing out on Valentine’s festivities? Don’t be! Grab your favorite sheet mask, put on your headphones and prioritize your self-care for the night. Give yourself some grace and take some time to recover before the busy weekend begins!

Time for takeout

As your hunger kicks in, you may begin to realize how much you’ve been craving your favorite meal. Treat yourself and order some takeout from a local restaurant! You won’t be disappointed with a full stomach. Some of my go-tos include sushi, cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, poke bowls and of course, pizza! Let’s be real with each other. Who doesn’t love being delivered their own personal pizza?

Girls night out

Take advantage of Galentine’s and invite your girlfriends for a fun night out! Make a get-ready playlist, trade closets and spend an hour or so doing each other’s hair and makeup. Take some cute pics and treasure your time spent with your college besties! These memories will last you a lifetime :)

Movie marathon

Have a favorite series of movies? Make plans to watch them all! Movie marathons are the perfect activity for a night in, whether you’re planning on spending your time alone or with a group of close friends. Transform your living space into a movie screening adorned with lights, fuzzy blankets and a variety of pillows. Get comfortable and be prepared to stay up into the late hours of the night. Popcorn isn’t required, but between you and me, it’s a must!

There is no right or wrong way to spend your Valentine’s Day! Whether you choose to celebrate or not, that decision is entirely yours to make. But I invite you to review this list, find a few things that interest you and make it your mission to have fun this February 14th. XOXO!