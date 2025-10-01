Fall Drink Favorites From An Ex-Barista

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the temperatures begin to drop and the leaves begin to change, fall drink releases are popping up everywhere. With over four years of experience as a barista, I happen to know a thing or two about the best drink combinations. Whether you love pumpkin, apple, or cinnamon brown sugar, these fall drinks are guaranteed to fill you with a sense of warmth and coziness. Don’t worry, there are a few iced and hot options on this list!

Iced pumpkin cream oatmilk chai

While I am a matcha girl in the summer, chai becomes my go-to drink in the fall. The mixture of aromatic spices and herbs such as cinnamon, ginger and clove pairs perfectly with pumpkin flavoring. But what really takes this drink to the next level is the pumpkin cream cold foam. This adds the perfect hint of creaminess and sweetness to the drink, which really levels everything out. I prefer to get my chai with oat milk, but it tastes just as good with every other milk alternative. While this drink is delicious when served hot, I like it even better when it’s iced!

Apple cider lemonade

Hear me out… while this drink sounds utterly insane, it’s equally as delicious! I made this a staple at my local cafe a few years ago, but it has always stuck with me. Not many cafes offer it (bummer), but if you have the chance to get your hands on one, do it! The citrus flavors from the lemonade lighten up the taste of apple cider. Together, these flavors make a refreshing fall drink. In my opinion, this drink needs to be on Starbucks’ menu ASAP!

Hot cinnabun latte

Love the taste of a fresh cinnamon-sugar donut? Then this drink is for you! Sweetened brown sugar flavoring mixed with a hot shot of espresso and warm milk has to be one of my favorite hot drinks of all time. The sweetness of the syrup balances out the bitterness of the espresso, and the frothed milk brings a rich flavor profile to the drink as a whole. A hot cinnabun latte will warm you up on any given day, making it the ideal drink for the fall season.

Hot white chocolate pumpkin latte

Ever heard of this drink combination? It’s truly unforgettable! The white chocolate acts as a smooth base for the drink, while the pumpkin is more of an additive. Together, these flavors are rich and creamy, almost resembling one of your favorite fall desserts. Pro tip: ask for cinnamon sprinkled on top!