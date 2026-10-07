Fall 2026 Fashion Trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Everything is so cozy, there’s pumpkins, the leaves are changing and the fashion is at its peak. There have definitely been some recurring trends this year compared to last, but I’m not complaining. Here are the top 5 fashion trends I’ve noticed for this fall:

1. ballet flats

Ballet flats have become an ultimate staple. Almost every season I see them coming back in all different colors and patterns. Ballet flats are the perfect way to elevate your look instead of typical sneakers. They make everything look super cute and polished. For fall specifically, I’d recommend picking up a brown or animal printed pair to go with a good pair of jeans and a cute top. I’ve seen many people finding great ones at places like Steve Madden or even TJ Maxx.

2. windbreaker/track jackets

Lately, I’ve been noticing a big trend of windbreaker jackets. Typically ones that look a bit more vintage with a faded color. People wear these jackets for a more sporty and casual look. I’ve seen people style them with capris, jeans, or sweatpants. These jackets are super comfy and cute. I’d recommend checking out your local thrift store first before purchasing one online. But if you do want to look online, I’ve found some very cute ones on Princess Polly or Edikted for a decent price.

3. gingham print

This is another trend that has come back time and time again. Gingham is truly a timeless print and you can never go wrong with it. Out of all the seasons, Gingham is absolutely perfect for the fall. Specifically in 2026, Gingham jackets have been really in style. I love seeing Gingham jackets with cute bootcut jeans or even a denim mini skirt. For Gingham this fall, I’d recommend getting this pattern in a darker blue color or maroon. Some places you can find these are Abercrombie and Princess Polly to name a few.

4. fringe

Surprisingly, I’ve been noticing a lot of fringe wear. People have been styling cute fringe tops, jackets, or even purses. It provides this cute little flair if you have a fringe top and basic jeans. With this fringe trend, I typically see it being done in suede. There are so many cute brown suede fringe jackets and bags to choose from on Depop. For fringe tops, once again, Princess Polly comes in clutch. This is definitely a trend I’d keep my eye out for this fall.

5. suede/leather midi skirts

For our last trend, there’s been an uprise in suede/leather midi skirts for this fall. Personally, I’m ride or die for a good suede moment, so this is right up my alley. These skirts are absolutely perfect for fall. They make all outfits look a bit more elevated and sophisticated. Suede in general makes everything look a bit more vintage and unique. These skirts can be paired with anything from a basic white tee to a nice blouse moment. For these, I’ve seen them on Revolve or White Fox.

These are just some of the trends I’ve noticed this fall that I love. If these aren’t striking your fancy, you should check out social media for even more. Hopefully this helped inspire your next fall outfit!