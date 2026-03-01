Experimental to Intentional: The Rise of Thoughtful Dressing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Back when COVID was known as “Coronavirus”, there were many drastic changes that ensued once lockdown started. Online courses, social distancing and hearing the constant “we won’t get a prom” by the class of 2020. But the image that sparks first in the collective mind upon hearing “2020” are the bold patterns and bright colors that dominated teen fashion during the era. As far away and separate as it may seem from fashion trends now, it guided fashion towards the comeback of thoughtful dressing.

Photo by Caity Krone / Courtesy of Warner Records

Trending in 2020

Social isolation from the time had a massive, unintentional effect: wardrobe experimentation. Many teens, myself included, felt the freedom from social pressures to fit in and utilized the change. People were more open to trying bold colors and distinct patterns that weren’t very present or popular before, and it showed. Kidcore and indie fashion dominated the time, and many alternative fashion styles saw a jump in popularity. Teens were fawning over e-boys and e-girls while the “VSCO” aesthetic faded. With more people become experimental in style and dress, fast-fashion shopping sites gained immense popularity. Microtrends became commonplace, and brands had to become faster just to keep up. Some brands in 2020 were estimated to add 4000-9000 new listings every day. Cheap fabrics lined the closets of teens trying to find their individualism and identity through fashion and style. In turn, landfills were overflowing with these fashion trends that quickly went out of style.

What Next?

The bright neons faded away within a year, and by 2022, it seemed like people were less experimental in their wardrobe. Everyone had a curated style and mostly stuck to it, leaving their own fashion don’ts in the past. Of course, the popular styles and silhouettes have changed in the four years since, but nothing could ever compare to the drastic fashion shift of 2020. One of the positives of having experienced that era as a teenager is seeing all of the fashion cultures and subcultures that formed and survived from those times. I see people with intentional color palettes and artful patterns, and I am able to appreciate it so much more. Although it was easier in isolation, there is a more noticeable amount of individuality within fashion styles and trends than in the 2010s and 2000s. Instead of one “latest fad” after another, each category of fashion style and culture seem to have their own trends and cycles. But the biggest fashion movement throughout it all? Thoughtful Dressing.

Thoughtful Threads

Also known as mindful dressing, the concept of dressing thoughtfully follows the ideals of being conscious and intentional when buying clothes. Specifically choosing sustainable and high-quality pieces that are meaningful to personal style instead of following fast fashion. Thoughtful dressing emphasizes the idea of ethical shopping and promotes environmental responsibility. Instead of buying a new piece of hot fashion, people are taking a multistep approach to spending. Taking a moment to think about if the purchase is necessary, how long it might be in use, or what fabrics make up the piece are the most common ways to follow it. The rise of this fashion movement has begun to slowly decrease the daily overconsumption of new and unnecessary items in homes, although there is still a long way to go. Would you ever take part?