Expanding Your Wardrobe-Finding Your Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever fall into the habit of wearing the same four or five outfits every week, mixing up the pattern in the hopes that no one will notice? Do you struggle with accessorizing and prioritizing beauty because of chronic fatigue or forgetfulness? Style can feel like a chore or a waste of time when life gets overwhelming. However, finding your style can give you a boost of confidence and can be especially helpful before presentations, exams, or interviews. Integrating fashion into your schedule can give you something to look forward to and make the task of self-expression feel more accessible and exciting.

Variety

It may be tempting, but it isn’t possible to have a constantly changing wardrobe. Having only a few pieces can be limiting, but finding ways to mix and match your clothes can have you turning old pieces into new outfits. Sometimes, it’s as simple as switching which pants you wear with which shirt. However, layering is also a useful strategy. Layering cropped sweaters with different colored tank tops creates clothing that is colorful, loose, and flowy. If you like jewelry, focus on finding a color you prefer. Then, find a few pieces that you like and match them with different outfits. That way, if you prefer silver with certain colors, you won’t stare at your jewelry box for too long because you will immediately know which earrings you associate with the shirt you’re wearing, or which necklace looks best with your belt. Having a system makes clothing more enjoyable and less stressful every morning.

Comfort

Some mornings, wearing jeans or a tight shirt is the last thing you can imagine wanting to do. You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style. Sweatpants and hoodies can be styled so you can feel good and look good at the same time. Loose-fitting sweaters can be incredibly cozy and also still give a put together impression on days when you’re exhausted, but dragging yourself somewhere that you might still want to look presentable. Additionally, matching bright colored tops with dark sweatpants for contrast, or owning a few pastel sweatpants to match with light tops, can add a cute touch to a comfy outfit. If you still want to accessorize, have a go-to piece or pieces of jewelry that match almost everything. You can leave it on for a while, and anything you wear will automatically feel a little more dressed up.

At the end of the day, the most important thing is to wear what makes you feel confident. It doesn’t matter if somebody else thinks your jacket and shirt clash. Trends are always changing, and if you feel confident, you will look amazing in anything you wear. Don’t let other people’s opinions pressure you, and don’t spend time worrying that others look more presentable than you. Everybody has days when they struggle to get ready or feel less confident, but even on those days, just remember that you walk by different people every day. Most people aren’t worried about what you’re doing, and who knows? Maybe someone was too shy to tell you that you looked beautiful.