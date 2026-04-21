Essentials for Summer 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is right around the corner, so spring is the perfect time to start curating your summer wardrobe and collecting the necessities! Shopping secondhand is my favorite way to get clothes, so beginning your shopping early is key. Here are some of the styles and pieces I will be looking for and buying this summer!

Basics

Recently, I’ve been getting more into buying 100% cotton basics! Not only can you mix and match, but they are much higher quality and sustainable. You can find better materials in the thrift for cheap, but if you’re looking for new I would recommend Brandy Melville, Organic Basics or Cou Cou Intimates!

Patterns and statement pieces

Contrary to the basics above, I also think you need a statement piece for summer outfits! This summer I will definitely be wearing stripes and polka dots! A warm, summer day is the perfect opportunity to try out a pop of color or a new graphic tee. I would also recommend upcycling your old clothes into something new for the season!

Tote bag

Tote bags are a necessity for summer. Not only are they practical, but they can also come with very cute designs and graphics! You never know where a summer day could take you, so bringing everything you need for the day requires a bigger bag! I love getting tote bags at concerts, but I also have some from the thrift store and a brand called Baggu!

sunglasses

Obviously, with summer comes warm, sunny days. Sunglasses are both necessary and cute for your outfits! I’ve really been into oval frames. There are lots of great, affordable options on Depop. Last summer I got a new pair online from Crap Eyewear and I will still be using them this summer!

hair accessories

I hate having my hair be frizzy and sticking to my neck during the summer, so hair accessories are a must. This can include hats, hair scarves, barrettes, claw clips and more. I will be looking for a cadet cap and patterned scarves!

Halter tops

My Pinterest board is filled with outfits featuring a halter top! This includes both tie-up tops and a halter neckline on dresses! This is a must-have for this summer!

sun screen

SPF is my holy grail. I am constantly trying out new brands for both my face and body! For my face I love the Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence. For my body I really like the Sun Bum and Vacation brands! Don’t forget to protect your skin this summer!

water bottle

I cannot go anywhere without a water bottle, especially in the summer. I really love my Owala, but I’ve also been seeing a brand called Bink that I would be interested in! Water is so important for the hot days, so get a reusable bottle!

headphones

Listening to music on a summer day is a quintessential part of summer. I love using wired headphones when it’s hot out, but over-the-ear are also great! Find a good playlist and go for a walk!