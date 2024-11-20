Dress to Impress: Do you define your style or does it define you?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some may tell you clothes are simply functional, but fashion can be a form of self-expression that communicates who you are before you say a word. As much as it’s tempting to get those extra minutes of sleep, taking time in the morning to make your outfit can largely impact your day, and your days make your years. It’s important to be uniquely yourself in your style to build confidence, reflect your values, and let your personality shine.

Identity is stitched in

As we grow throughout our lives, our fashion choices evolve with us. Those choices represent our journey of personal growth through changing values and assertion of our position in the world. Your closet is your visual biography- revealing your personality from your creative inspiration to lifestyle aspirations.

Fashion can also connect us to our cultural identities, with important ceremonial and celebratory outfits, or a more general homage to a color palette or style. You may notice your own style is influenced by those closest to you, but imitation can be the greatest form of flattery and a cutesy way to solidify a bond!

Confidence in every thread

Psychologists concur that the clothes you wear impact your mindset, a concept called enclothed cognition. It’s not all in your head that on days you put in that extra effort, you walk a little taller and smile a little more. Both your clothes and the attitude you exude while you wear them project a version of yourself that will impress those around you.

On both sides of the fashion spectrum, make sure you have clothes that make you cozy and relaxed, and some that make you feel powerful and strong. Go into your internship interviews looking as sharp as you are with chic, sophisticated, and stylish professional attire to feel more in control. When you’re done with your day, take it down to your comfiest sweats and loose-fitting clothes to let yourself be carefree.

Fashion as rebellion

Anyone can be a modern-day Joan of Arc, breaking the status quo powerfully with rebellion through fashion. The decision to don male military attire as a woman in a time with strict gender roles, Joan used clothes as a radical act of defiance to lead battles and subsequently challenge societal norms related to gender expectations.

This isn’t the 15th Century, but in the 21st, people continue to break barriers of gender identity through fashion. By dressing against the grain, we can both express ourselves and inspire others to question the status quo and push for change. In the 1970s, punk rock style emerged and rejected mainstream ideals, using fashion as a political statement.

Dare to be different by abstaining from fleeting fashion trends, and resorting to fast fashion to keep up. Consider thrifting, consuming less, or investing in eco-friendly pieces to take action against human rights violations and environmental degradation caused by the fashion industry.

Your style is ultimnately your choice. Don’t be scared to switch it up and try new things to see what fits. It might just change your life!