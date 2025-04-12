This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Nothing makes a sunny day better than sipping on a refreshing iced drink– especially one you made yourself! While I do love buying myself an iced latte or refresher, I’ve found some fun DIY drinks that are just as enjoyable at a fraction of the cost– not to mention that you probably can’t find them at a coffee shop. Now that the weather is warming up, here are some of my favorite DIY drinks to make, and a couple that I’m excited to try!

Poppi “Orange Cream Soda” and “Limonada”

This is my “hear me out” beverage because it sounds a little crazy (but just trust me)! While I love Poppi on its own, you can turn a couple of their flavors into cream sodas by adding your choice of coffee creamer (I told you– hear me out)! The two flavors I would definitely recommend are the Orange and Cherry Limeade. I use nutpods almond and coconut creamer, and it gives you sort of a condensed coconut milk type flavor that resembles a Limonada if you’re using the Cherry Limeade Poppi. For an Orange Cream Soda, you can use either the Orange or Orange Cream flavor. You’re probably best off using a coconut-based creamer or milk, especially for the Limonada, but regular creamer could also work for the Orange Cream Soda.

Cherry Vanilla Iced Latte

If you’re looking for a fun summery iced espresso drink, here it is! When my mom and I saw this Cherry Vanilla Iced Latte by @kaylaskitchandfix on Instagram, we had to try it immediately, and it did not disappoint! Making the simple syrup is super easy; you’ll just need frozen cherries and sugar or a sugar alternative. We used Stok cold brew, but chilled espresso or instant coffee could also work. You’ll want to use some sort of vanilla-flavored creamer as well.

Italian Soda

While I haven’t actually made an Italian Soda myself, I’ve gotten them at coffee shops, and they are so fun and refreshing! I didn’t realize how easy it is to make either– it’s just club soda and flavored syrup (creamer is optional; I’ve never had it with cream, but I’m definitely going to try it)! Putting some fresh fruit or mint in it would also be a nice touch for flavor and presentation if you’re serving them.

Breanna Coon / Her Campus

Tropical Fizz Mocktail

I am dying to try this Tropical Fizz Mocktail, it looks like THE summer drink! It’s super easy to make too– just sparkling water, pineapple juice, coconut water and lime. This could be a great poolside drink, or can be served as a fun drink at dinner with a mint garnish!

Most of these drinks can be altered to fit your choice of ingredients or with what you have in your fridge, which makes them relatively easy to DIY!