Take Breaks in Between Studying

If you’re studying nonstop for several hours, you may start to feel exhausted. I find that taking a break after studying for a certain period of time gives me a boost of energy that keeps me going for my next study session. If you’re worried about losing track of time during breaks, the Pomodoro Technique can help you manage your time. The technique is basically when you work in timed intervals, each followed by a short break afterward. An example is the 25/5 method, in which you work for 25 minutes, and then take a 5-minute break. I personally prefer the 50/10 method, in which I work for 50 minutes and then take a 10-minute break.

Find a Study Buddy

If you’re struggling with motivation to study, a study buddy can help keep you accountable and is a way to learn from each other. Study buddies can also be great if you’re feeling isolated during your academic struggles. Having a support system can build a positive study experience that prevents you from feeling overwhelmed and lonely when trying to understand tough material.

Spend your Energy Wisely

Sometimes, you may have a lot of tasks on your plate, which means that you may not be able to try your best in all things you do. For instance, you may find yourself needing to prepare for an exam that is worth quite a big chunk of your grade, but you also have a small assignment that is only worth a few points. If you’re running short of time, you’re probably going to want to spend your effort and energy more on the exam rather than the assignment. This isn’t to say that you should just blow off all your assignments just because you feel like it. It’s just a reminder that sometimes, you have to focus more on one task rather than another to keep your mental energy (and sanity) intact.

Don’t Compare Yourself

There’s a famous saying that “comparison is the thief of joy”, something that I agree with in an academic setting. Focus on your own goals, and go at your own pace. Don’t overload yourself with taking a full load of classes or take a specific class just because your friends are doing that (unless you’re doing that because you genuinely want to). Take what you think you can handle so your burnout symptoms don’t worsen.

Consider taking a gap semester or year

A gap semester or gap year can be helpful if you want to take a step away from your studies for an extended period of time. If you feel that taking some time off from college can give you time to mentally reset and find your spark again, then you may want to consider this option. Taking time off can be beneficial if you want to reflect and explore your interests, which may even help you discover something new about yourself.