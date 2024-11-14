This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Everyone seems to want what they don’t have. People with curly hair typically want to have straight hair and people with straight hair usually wish they had curls. I’m here today to teach you how to love yourself as you are and am here to provide you with my go-to steps (specifically for my fellow curly girls). Keep reading to see how I like to style my curls and what routine works best for me to maintain frizz-free, luscious locks.

After I get out of the shower and begin my curly hair routine the first thing that I like to do is grab any sort of hair cream I have on hand and rake it through my hair. I brush this through to help give my hair a soft base to start off the styling process. Applying the cream and paying special attention to the ends, I ensure I get all sections of the hair so that the product is evenly distributed.

After applying the cream I turn to mousse to help give my curls definition. You can use any sort of hair mousse you have but one of my favorite drugstore ones is from Not Your Mother’s if you are looking for an affordable yet effective product. Once the mousse is applied to my hair, I begin to scrunch the product from the bottom of my hair up close to the root. This helps give the hair volume and makes each curl look like twins not sisters!

The next step in the routine is to diffuse the hair. Grab your blow dryer and switch the setting to medium heat so that you are not adding an inordinate amount of heat damage to the strands. After completing a rough blow dry add the diffusing attachment and start at the ends of your hair. Slowly work each section up to the root while keeping the heat settings at a minimum.

Once you are finished with diffusing the hair, reach for any sort of hair oil to break up the curls and make them less stiff. Gently rake your fingers through the hair to separate the pieces and adjust the coils to your liking.

And Voila! You have a simple, quick and effective curly hair routine to keep your tendrils shining! I have found this routine to be so helpful and efficient in my everyday life. Everyone’s hair is different so don’t worry if it takes you time to find products and a routine that works well for you. Finding good products takes some time and is definitely a trial and error process. Keep trying, stay patient and before you know it you’ll have a holy grail routine that keeps your curls looking amazing!