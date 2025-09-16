Curating the Perfect Skincare Routine for the Changing Seasons

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the seasons changing, it can be hard for your skin to correctly adjust to the lower temperatures. Often, you may experience dry, flaky skin and cracked lips due to a weakened moisture barrier. To avoid this discomfort, it may be time to make a few small changes to your daily skincare routine. When your wardrobe shifts from summer to fall, so should your skincare products! Here are some foolproof tips and tricks for achieving a glowy, moisturized look for the fall season.

Prioritize body care

Don’t forget about the importance of a good scrub and body wash! An exfoliating scrub will help get rid of any layers of dull and dry skin, all while allowing your body care products to properly absorb into the skin. A good body wash will leave you feeling fresh and squeaky clean! Dove products happen to be my favorite, as I tend to have sensitive skin. I love the “clean girl” vanilla scent, which I often pair with a vanilla and caramel body spray.

keep your skin + Lips moisturized at all times

It almost feels like the minute the temperature drops, all of the moisture escapes your skin. However, there is a way to prevent this! Prioritize keeping your skin and lips moisturized at all hours of the day. Whether you prefer scented or unscented lotion, make it your mission to hydrate your skin. Find a lip treatment that works for you and you’ll be able to maintain perfectly plump lips for the rest of the season! When you wake up, be sure to moisturize; when you get home from class, moisturize; and after you get out of the shower (you guessed it), moisturize! This will keep your skin nourished, making you look great and feel great too.

Don’t skip out on toner

No matter what time of year, toner is a girl’s best friend. It strengthens your skin’s barrier, refreshes your skin after cleansing and gives you that noticeable glow. This product is typically used in the morning following your face wash, but some toners are intended for PM use too! My tried and true toner is from Byoma. Its milky finish leaves my skin feeling plump and hydrated, making it perfect for the colder months. The best part? It’s only $16, which is ideal for a college girl on a budget.

it’s a great time to try out a serum

Don’t skip out on this last step! A serum will leave you with glass-like skin, making it the ideal base for any makeup routine. This additional step will only continue to hydrate your skin, which you can never have enough of! It also brightens your complexion, making it a staple in your skin prep. Make sure you find one that is gentle on your skin, as you don’t want to be applying a product that is too harsh for your skin barrier!