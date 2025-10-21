Cozy Romance and Fantasy Books for Autumn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall calls for darkness, spookiness and new beginnings. Here to intrigue you with romance and fantasy are the picks for fall books.

Once Upon a Broken heart

The Once Upon a Broken Heart trilogy is based on a fairy tale that exudes magic and romance. Evangeline discovers the love of her life is to marry another, so she strikes a deal with the Prince of Hearts so he can stop the wedding from happening, though she only must give him three kisses whenever. Throughout the trilogy, you see their relationship begin to blossom as they go through different challenges; he may seem heartless, but there’s something much deeper about him. This book has romance that will make you scream, cry, and want to throw your book, yet it’s suspenseful with magic and creatures that mold into the perfect fall book.

Fourth Wing

A book that has gained a lot of popularity on BookTok and across book sellers is Fourth Wing. This book is a bit of a mix of Harry Potter and The Hunger Games, in the way they stay in an academy, learn about fighting and magic and go through trials. These trials are meant for the students to become dragon riders; Viole, who has never experienced fighting or magic, is dragged into it. Along the way, she molds relationships with others and learns about herself while also facing challenges she’s never experienced, including a brooding, morally grey man: Xaden. This book is the first of many in the series and brings about so much adventure that it won’t leave you bored.

to all the boys i’ve loved before

You can never go wrong with a cute high school romance when it’s autumn because they never fail to make you giddy. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Lara Jean has secretly had a crush on her sister’s boyfriend, Josh, and she always writes a letter to each one of her crushes–but it’s only for herself. One day, they’re all sent out, and she starts ‘fake dating’ a guy named Peter, so Josh no longer thinks she likes him. As all fake-dating stories go, you can guess what happens.

better than the movies

Better Than the Movies holds a similar plot, but a story about Liz and the next-door neighbor, Wes. They always bicker, but when she has a crush on a guy, she asks him to help her land a date with him, and they begin to pretend to be dating so it can spark this boy’s attention. Wes begins to seem like a kind friend, or something more, in Liz’s eyes, and you see the way she warms up to him. The feeling of the beginning of the school year and a new romance brings about the best fall vibe.

Original photo by Ananya Nair

lightlark

To end with a fantasy book, finally, there is Lightlark, also part of a trilogy. There are realms in which every leader comes together to break the impending curse on them all. Isla is the ruler of the Wilding realm. She goes through different obstacles as someone who has no powers; she has to find a way to end it, and she has to stay away from Grim, who continuously stands in her way. This book is one of the more underrated picks that is very enjoyable, and the endings will always have you on the edge of your seat–wanting more.