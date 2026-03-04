Conventional Fashion Basics (Yes, You Need Them)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming from the fashionista herself, you might be surprised to hear the one thing I don’t have in my wardrobe: basics, or at least up until 3 months ago. Those who know me know I will show up to discussion in a full on matching satin set, and have done before. However, when it came time to dress down an outfit or make it casual, I would spend 30+ minutes trying to find a white tank top, just to realize I didn’t have one. Even sweatpants sets, a seemingly simple and easily accessible basics, were a foreign concept for me. For starters, I didn’t start wearing sweatpants and hoodies until high school. Secondly, I’m a pretty tall person, meaning finding sweatpants that don’t hit mid shin or hoodies that are long enough for my wingspan turns shopping for sets from algebra to calc.

Lucky for you, I’ve carefully curated 10 essentials to begin your basics collection, because unfortunately basics are necessary, but they don’t have to be boring.

1. White tank top/wife Beater shirt

This was the one item I dreaded getting the most just because I associated it with really basic fits. But I found a way to elevate it: alter the neckline. Instead of going for the default, aim for a scoop neck, sweetheart, or deep v-neck. This simple alteration makes a significant difference.

2. Black form fitting shirt

I have this one black, long sleeved, backless top I found while thrifting and honestly couldn’t imagine my life without it (not an exaggeration). I’ve worn it asymmetrical, boatneck, mid-sleeve and each looks uniquely beautiful.

3. oversized leather jacket

This one has luckily been a staple in my wardrobe since middle school, however I’ve opted for the baggier jacket vs a form fitting one. The bagginess of leather adds such a deliciously chic touch to just about any fit. This is a non-negotiable.

4. neutral sneakers (with some height)

You’d think it’s a no brainer, but recently I’ve broadened my association with sneakers as solely being gym attire to encase a casual staple too. The key is the sole thickness and color(s). A neutral pair with about 1-2 inches of height provides me with the perfect medium that allows flexibility when styling.

5. matching or color complementing sweatsuit set

Any stylist will tell you the quickest way to look put together is a monochromatic outfit. The colors already complement each other, therefore taking guessing out of the equation. But if you want to take it a step further, opting for color complementing sets like burgundy and black or emerald green and cream, is an easy way to elevate a look. For us taller people, figuring out your inseam is going to be useful when shopping for long enough pants, trust me!

6. leather ballet flats

Must be leather, have cushion, and neutral colored. They’re a great heel substitute late into the night when your feet need a break.

7. classic button up (bonus if it’s oversized)

Wear it open with a white tank, buttoned up half way with a belt to create a synched look, or paired with a sweather vest for the ultimate academia look. The pairing options are endless, making this a true staple.

8. cable knit sweater

Not just a staple for cooler months, but they’re also great to throw over the shoulders. An over the shoulder moment is both chic and resourceful.

9. straight jeans (aka, your cool pants)

Need I say more? No

10. satin skirt

A surprising newbie to my wardrobe. Perfect for any occasion, comfortable and really cute!