Color Analysis and “Seasons”: My Personal Palette Guide

Last Spring Break, I decided it was finally time for me to find out what “season” I was. If you weren’t on the “What’s Your Season?” TikTok algorithm, the idea is that your features fall into one of the four seasons, which can determine your “palette.”

So, after I went through the color analysis steps, I determined that I am a Summer. Then I got to wondering, is it that simple? Does everyone really fit into one of four seasons? After some research, I discovered that there is more to color analysis than the four-season method that I used. I’ll explain the steps I took that may contribute to determining your palette.

As a disclaimer, I am by no means a color or fashion expert! While I hope it’s helpful, this guide is based on my experience and research, and I’ve linked additional resources in each section.

Step 1: Undertones

First, you’ll want to determine if you have cool or warm undertones. Look at your veins – if they’re purple/blue, you have cool undertones, and if they’re green-ish, you have warm undertones. If they’re a mix of both, or you’re unsure, you can focus on your chroma.

You can also determine your undertones using jewelry. Generally, gold complements warm undertones, and silver complements cool undertones.

Step 2: Chroma

This is where I veer from the traditional “seasonal” color analysis. Chroma means how intense a color is. Think of chroma as a spectrum from muted (low-chroma) to saturated (high-chroma).

To determine your chroma level, hold different versions of the same color near your face to see which brings the most “life” to your features. For example, when I test blush-pink versus hot-pink, I look more natural next to the blush-pink since my skin is low-chroma.

Step 3: Hair & Eye Color

While your undertone and chroma are important, you can also use hair and eye color (and how they contrast with your complexion) to narrow down your palette if you’re feeling unsure.

Here is my guide to your season! This overview is based on color elements, such as tone and depth, which apply to any color.

Spring

Undertone: Warm

Chroma: High-end (saturated)

Hair: Golden, light tones

Eyes: Clear

Contrast: Low

Basic Palette: Bright, clear colors like coral, light turquoise, soft yellow, and light green

Summer

Undertone: Cool

Chroma: Low-end (muted)

Hair: Ashy, neutral tone

Eyes: Grey-toned

Contrast: Low

Basic Palette: Soft, muted colors like soft pink, lavender, powder blue and light gray

Autumn

Undertone: Warm

Chroma: Low-end (muted)

Hair: Golden, rich and darker tones

Eyes: Gold-toned

Contrast: Medium-Low

Basic Palette: Rich, Earthy colors like olive green, mustard yellow, warm brown and burgundy

Winter

Undertone: Cool

Chroma: High-end (saturated)

Hair: Ashy, darker neutral tone

Eyes: Grey-toned

Contrast: High

Basic Palette: Bold, vibrant colors like jewel tones (emerald, sapphire, ruby), pure white and black

If you resonate with a season, great! However, it is very common to have features of multiple seasons, or to not resonate with any season. You can still use color analysis without adhering to a season palette! This article provides helpful information about color analysis for any skin type.

And remember – don’t change your entire wardrobe once you figure out your palette! While knowing your palette can help guide your style, keep wearing what you love!