Christmas is Here Early

The best Christmas movies are the ones that make you feel fuzzy inside and like you’re waiting for that kiss under the mistletoe. For those who enjoy romantic comedies during the holidays, here are a few recommendations for this year.

Sleepless in seattle

The infamous Nora Ephron who is responsible for When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail, and one of the more underrated ones, Sleepless in Seattle. Her movies always induce comforting festive vibes for the right time of year. Many people associate her movies with the fall, but Sleepless in Seattle best fits during Christmas time. Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks star as two people in completely separate lives. Meg Ryan’s character, Annie, is engaged to another man while Tom Hank’s character, Sam, is going through his life without his wife, who recently passed away, and his son. Sam’s son calls a radio station called Sleepless in Seattle where he confides on air that he thinks his father is depressed because of his mother dying. This story gains lots of attention for women ready to fall in love and who are intrigued by Sam,including Annie. This story is heartwarming and a great watch with family during the holidays. There are no cheating scandals in this movie but it’s worth watching to find out the ending.

Something FROM TIFFANY’S

A more modern version of a serendipitous movie, is Something from Tiffany’s. This is an original Prime Video movie and a highly underappreciated Christmas movie. Rachel, played by Zoey Deutch, worksat a local restaurant in New York City with a small pop-up shop in Bryant Park during Christmas time. She lives her life surrounded by her best friend and long-term boyfriend in the movie. Then there’s Ethan, played by Kendrick Sampson, who is visiting New York City with his daughter and girlfriend. Both Rachel’s boyfriend and Ethan go to Tiffany’s to buy a gift meant their significant other for Christmas. Ethan buys an engagement ring for his girlfriend and Rachels’s boyfriend buys earrings for his. Subsequently something happens that leads to them exchanging gifts. Rachel receives an unexpected engagement ring, and Ethan’s girlfriend gets new earrings on Christmas day. Throughout the movie you see how Ethan and Rachel’s friendship blossoms because of this surprising situation. Love and Christmas in New York City never fail to bring warmth this time of year.

while you were sleeping

Another nostalgic film that will subdue your Christmas festivity cravings, is While You Were Sleeping. Lucy works at the ticket booth for the trains in Chicago and everyday she sees this one man, Peter, who she craves to talk to. One day he gets robbed and falls on the tracks unconsciously. Lucy goes to save him, so he doesn’t get hit by the train and she saves his life. Once he’s taken to the hospital, Lucy visits him and finds him in a coma. Peter’s family visits the hospital, and, in a minor misunderstanding they assume she’s his fiancé, though, Lucy doesn’t deny it. For Lucy she’s been alone majority of her life so when Peter’s family welcomes her to their home, she finds it hard to tell them the truth about her and Peter. Then, she meets Peter’s brother, Jack, who is skeptical about her at first. He doesn’t believe she’s engaged to his brother. They bicker and throw jokes but they soon develop a heartfelt friendship and find themselves drawn to each other. Lucy and Jack grow closer together that they forget about Peter in the mix…