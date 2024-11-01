Cheering Up This Gloomy Fall Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

It’s normal to feel a little down during certain seasons. The most common seasons to feel more depressed are fall and winter due to less sun and more darkness(starting at daylight savings this November 3rd). During the fall, the weather is less sunny and less sunny weather is known to decrease mental health.

Here are some ways to bring a little more light into these darker seasons:

Stick to Your commitments, Take Breaks

Stick to your commitments and take breaks: even if you are feeling a little lower than usual, sticking to your commitments, such as RSO’s or other responsibilities, is important. Being productive can make you feel better. After you feel the autumn gloom pass, you will be glad you didn’t give up on your passions and responsibilities. At the same time, it is important to take breaks. Pay attention to your social energy bar: if you have no energy left, do something for yourself. Take breaks in between studying. Taking breaks can contribute to your overall mental health because it improves your focus, lowers your stress levels, and makes you happier in the long run. Breaks can include study breaks and also an occasional mental health day off. Taking breaks also can contribute to higher productivity. If you can get more done, the more your confidence grows as you will come to know you are capable of accomplishing your goals even during difficult times.

Invest in your hobbies

Spend some time on your hobbies. Whether you like painting, drawing, or playing video games, spending time on your hobbies will contribute to your better mental health. If you don’t have any hobbies you are interested in, consider learning a new one.

Here is a list of hobbies to try out:

Writing

Reading

Crocheting or knitting

Language learning

Sports

Exercise

Exercising can improve mental health and overall confidence. In every season, spending some time getting your heart rate up is good for you overall. Yoga, especially, is relaxing and can decrease stress. Exercising is important because is is another method of boosting confidence from gaining new physical skills like maybe learning how to do the splits, getting your first pull-up, or advancing to a higher weight of dumbells. Each of these achievements has personally helped my mental health and confidence a lot.

Journal-you will feel grateful

Journaling is a known way to improve mood. Writing down thoughts can help calm down the mind and improve positivity. Sometimes when I journal and write down all the problems I’m facing, suddenly they seem smaller than I thought they felt before I materialized them into words on a paper. Another helpful tool to use for journaling is to write down what you’re grateful for. Gratitude increases general happiness and wellbeing.

I hope this helps you get through the fall gloom. Embrace your passions, hobbies and health.