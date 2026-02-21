Celebrating the Gals: Ideas for a Fun Galentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Galentine’s day is one of my favorite moments of girlhood. I love celebrating female friendships and showing love to the gals that inspire me every single day, who show up as empowering women changing the world one step at a time. Galentine’s Day offers the perfect opportunity to come together as friends, relax with crafts and movies and eat some sweet treats. Here are some Galentine’s Day ideas to show love to the inspiring women in your life.

Baking

You can never go wrong with a delicious sweet treat that warms your kitchen space and creates a nostalgic memory for you and your friends to think back on. Cupcakes, brownies or cookies decorated in your own style are easy and fun recipes to bring your friends together. Get artistic with fruits, frosting or sprinkles to add to your baked creations. Playing a romantic show in the background like Bridgerton or a rom-com like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days can add an added layer of light-hearted moments to your Galentine’s Day experience.

Movie Night

Speaking of rom-coms, another simple and affordable idea for a cute girl’s night is a movie night. Create an ambience using fairy lights and a fruity or vanilla scented candle, grab your blankets and get lost in a dreamy, cinematic world for a few hours. Have your girls vote on the film that they would like to watch or surprise everyone with a familiar favorite. Snacks, such as chocolate covered pretzels and strawberries, caramel popcorn or a heart-shaped pizza are another way to bring a flare of fun to the movie night. Together, you can sit back, laugh and enjoy a lovely evening together.

Girl’s Game Night

Girl’s just wanna have fun- and what’s a better way to do that than hosting a Galentine’s-themed game night? Have your friends bring their own games or explore some game-night classics, such as UNO, bingo or trivia. Making your own rendition of games like Pictionary, Jeopardy or even a presentation where you guess which friend the slides are referring to can bring lots of laughter and joy into your event. An added prize, such as chocolates, makeup or jewelry can offer an exciting incentive to your game night as well.

Galentine’s Day Card Making

Exchanging notes of love is always a heartwarming way to show appreciation for the women who you care about. Tapping intentionally into a card-making activity rooted in care and love can be a wonderful way to recognize the beauty of each female friendship present in your life. Simple, creative and motivating. This activity is the perfect way to end your girl’s night on a warm note.

Whatever you choose to do this Galentine’s Day season, sharing a day of love and care with the girls in your life highlights the joy that comes with female friendships. While Galentine’s Day is a great time to recognize this joy, extending these memories onwards into daily practices serve as beautiful reminders of the love behind our relationships and why we celebrate our gals in the first place.