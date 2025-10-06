Carrying Pieces of Home Into Every Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For me, fall has always carried its own kind of magic. The colorful leaves and cooler weather are all nice, but to me, it’s deeper than just the change of seasons. Every year, my immediate family, my grandparents and my uncle would go apple picking. There are photos of me barely a year old in my mom’s arms at an apple tree. It wasn’t just about filling bags with apples, but about spending the day together, going through rows of trees, laughing about who could reach the best ones, and finishing the trip with donuts and fall decor. The orchard became more than a place; it became a family tradition that we all looked forward to.

What made those trips last even longer than the day were the hoodies. If you know me, you know that I have at least three Jonomac Orchard hoodies, which are clearly my favorite. Most trips, I picked out a soft, perfect hoodie, with the same classic logo on the front. At first, they were just souvenirs, something fun to take home and wear ALL the time. But over time, those hoodies became something else entirely. They became symbols of comfort (not just literally), and of my grandparents’ love wrapped up in fabric.

When I came to college, that tradition felt more fragile. My freshman year, I wasn’t able to make the trip back home in time to go apple picking. It was such a small thing in my world full of change, but I could still tell that my fall wasn’t the same. For the first time ever, the season didn’t come with the orchard, the cider or the new hoodie. Instead, I wore older ones, holding onto the memories stitched into them.

This season as a sophomore, I was able to go back, and it meant more than ever. Walking through the orchard again, it felt like stepping into a familiar rhythm that I missed. Yes, the trees looked the same, my grandparents still joked, and yes, I might have bought another hoodie to add to the collection (oops). But this time, I felt the weight of how important those traditions are. Missing it once helped me realize that fall didn’t quite feel complete without it.

Back on campus, when I pull on one of those orchard hoodies, it’s like carrying a piece of those moments with me. To me, it’s not just clothing, it’s the memory of spending time with the people I love doing what I love. During late night studying, spending time in my room, or even walking to class, those hoodies pull me back to a place where life felt slower, and full of love.

Sure, fall is about change, but it’s also about remembering. For me, it’s remembering the orchard, laughter, and warm cider. It’s carrying those pieces of home into a new chapter, knowing that even as the seasons shift, some things can stay with me. And honestly, maybe that’s the real magic of fall: the way it teaches us to hold on and let go all at once.