Captivating Flash Fiction for the Chic Fall Reader

During midterm season, dust collects our to-be-read lists at the same time that homework piles up onto our to-do lists. In the few moments of peace we have this autumn season we are left scrolling, the motivational pumpkin spice latte fading quicker than the leaves fall outside, and we are left feeling empty moments before returning back to our studies. While the pumpkin spice latte filled us up, we were not fed what our hearts needed: a good fall read. There is simply not enough time to fit in a whole novel. Luckily some of the best stories come bite-sized.

Grade school taught us that short stories are the doomed, chosen text of quizzes and essays. But when you are in the mood for that satisfying read to accompany your perfectly curated Spotify playlist, a short read is exactly what you need. Join me in the enchanting, chic world of autumn flash fiction.

Changing Seasons In Luxury

This section is for those readers who aren’t in the fall mood quite yet. The Best Season Is The One You Are In, by Laura Carnes Williams follows Zeynep throughout her life as she falls in love with each season. Every season is packed with particular sensory memories that this story encapsulates with ease, reminding us to live in the moment. If you need to re-fall in love with autumn this story is for you.

Autumn Leaves, by Gina Andrew takes a different approach. Josie finds the changing seasons to be utterly frustrating as she finds it to be merely a reminder of how little her injured leg has yet to improve. When her new neighbor decides to rake her yard for her, Josie finds within herself both hope and a new crush. This story is perfect for the hopeless romantic who needs their dose of Hallmark-like romance to ease the summer to fall shift.

Scary Stories In Style

Some of us have been ready for fall from the moment Spirit Halloween opened their doors. There are a surplus of short stories for this type of ecstatic, apple-cider-obsessed reader. Spooky Story Time, by Tricia Torres is a collection of pieces that send the reader back to middle school sleepovers where the stories themselves weren’t scary but it was how each sentence was told that sent shivers down your spine. This is a new series that continues to be added to; one story for each day of October. These make for the perfect fast reads, each one only a few paragraphs long followed by another one if the reader wishes to continue. They are just long enough to be satisfying, but just short enough to keep you on your toes.

If you prefer to experiment with your horror then, Custody, by MacKenzie Tastan might be for you. The story humorously considers what it would be like co-parenting with a demon. It manages to be light and fluffy while still hitting the scary story itch.

Finding Fall Fiction For You

These are just a of my fall favorites to get you started on your flash fiction journey. From romance to horror, flash fiction has something for every reader. To find more quick reads, online journals such as Every Day Fiction and Flash Fiction Magazine are great resources to explore. Cozy up with a good story, and find yourself lost in another world if only for a few minutes.