Capsule Wardrobes and Beauty: How to Combat Overconsumption

For many decades now, the fashion and beauty industries have thrived on convincing us that happiness comes from our next purchase. In more recent years, I have noticed that consumerist culture seems to be at an all-time high. When I scroll through TikTok or Instagram, every other video is either a shopping haul, a 12-step morning routine, or a new beauty product for some obscure problem. There have been a lot of conversations in recent years about the rise of fast fashion and how fashion and beauty trends struggle to maintain longevity. Trending pieces from the month before are seen at thrift stores, showing how our culture has become a trap of consumerism. I am trying to embrace intentional consumption rather than overconsumption in my own life. Capsule wardrobes and makeup bags promote creativity and remind us to embrace quality over quantity.

So, what is a capsule wardrobe? It is a curated collection of essential clothing items that are versatile. Capsule wardrobes allow you to create multiple outfits with a few pieces. This concept promotes mindful consumption by simplifying your wardrobe and prioritizing quality over quantity. It is much more sustainable and cost-effective to invest in quality pieces that you will wear for years as opposed to buying new items every month. You can extend this capsule concept to other aspects of your life, such as your makeup and skincare. Even though we are constantly fed influencers with 12-step skin care routines and drawers full of makeup products, you only need a handful of essential items. No dermatologist would ever recommend these excessive routines. It may sound difficult to combat overconsumption when you are constantly surrounded by advertisements, but there are many ways that you can start small. Before you buy a new clothing item, try shopping in your closet first. See if there are any new outfits you can create out of items you already have. Try a no-buy month! Challenge yourself not to purchase any new clothing items or products for a month. Before purchasing something, ask yourself if you really need it.

Minimalism goes beyond personal style; it is also an ethical choice. It is easy to get sucked into our culture of consumerism when you are constantly bombarded with influencers and advertisements. Try your best not to let people on social media sell you products to solve nonexistent problems. You can start small by going through clothes you already have, simplifying your routines and being more creative with your style. By combating overconsumption, we not only redefine our style, but also reclaim control over our lives, our wallets and our planet. Capsule wardrobes encourage us to live our lives more sustainably, help us be creative and learn to be content with ourselves, just as we are.