Building Confidence This Semester

The start of a new semester can feel overwhelming. Starting new classes, joining new student groups, or looking for an internship opportunity may seem like a lot to manage, but it’s also an exciting chance to put yourself out there. Readjusting to campus life doesn’t have to be stressful and can be a great time to reconnect with friends. The beginning of the year is the best time to set goals, so you can be more confident and build on the skills you gained the year before, which includes not only academics, but also self-care and maintaining your social life.

Making Friends

If you’re looking to meet people and discover new interests, UIUC has a wide variety of students. Even if you have already joined organizations, it’s still worth going to at least one new organization a semester and attending an information session if they offer one. You might end up with a new hobby you would never have otherwise considered. It’s also a great way to socialize and have fun, since they often host unique events like lunches or movie nights, as well as study sessions before midterms or finals.

Planning

Being familiar with your schedule and coursework ahead of time is a great way to feel more comfortable walking into class on your first day. It helps you feel like you’re not going in blind and have an understanding of what expectations are. Assignment charts are a helpful tool for visualizing what your semester will look like and what you’ll need to prioritize, and they can be made colorful, so you’ll actually want to look at it. It’s also helpful to create daily schedule planners with the times and locations of your classes, so you won’t be scrambling to find a building you don’t recognize at the last minute. You can also add little notes reminding you if class is canceled or held in different places on certain dates, as well as snack reminders if you get hungry before a certain class.

Reflecting

Sometimes, the best way to boost your confidence is to pay attention as you gain new skills and try new things. Starting off the semester, you can compare your goals to the ones you had the year before. You might notice that some of your goals are the same, but even if you have accomplished smaller goals, you’re still making steps towards whatever long-term plans you have, whether you plan to get an internship, an apartment, or your degree. College is also about having fun, so make sure to spend some time going out, taking group selfies and making the most of every year.

The start of a new school year means setting your expectations high and feeling like you’ve forgotten everything you learned the year before. However, don’t panic- adjusting is a process for everybody. As long as you put yourself out there, plan wisely and don’t forget to have fun, every semester is an opportunity to make it the best one yet.