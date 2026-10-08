Bucket List Fall Activities For You and Your Friends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The crisp Fall weather has officially arrived to the Champaign-Urbana area, and with that comes the never-ending list of activities we all want to do but never end up doing. The “ber” months pass by in the blink of an eye each year, so let’s start planning now. September is gone already, but it was too hot to do anything anyway, so here’s a list of what you can do throughout October, November and December. Since Champaign-Urbana has several area-specific things to do, I’ll be listing local activities to try as well as general Fall activities.

October, November and December in Champaign-Urbana may be some of the best months to be in the area. From apple orchards to mazes, the list of things to do goes on and on.

Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch

One of my favorite places to go with my friends! Ever since freshman year, my friends and I have gone to Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch to complete the corn maze, visit some adorable reindeer, shop around in the holiday-themed store, snack on some caramel apples, sip on hot apple cider and pet the friendly barn dogs. I definitely recommend going around sunset for the prettiest photo opportunities. Charge up your cameras and go out to the cornfields!

Apple picking and pumpkin patch

This may be the most well-known and obvious Fall activity to do in C-U. Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch doesn’t just have an apple orchard and pumpkin patch, they offer so many fun activities such as a variety of mazes, animals you can interact with (goats, rabbits, pigs, ponies, cats) and tractor rides. However, if you are like me and are interested in the perfect apples to pick according to the month, definitely check out the website to see when the perfect time to go is to get your favorite apples. You can check that out here.

pumpkin carving night

Got a balcony? Got a living room? Even outside on the Quad works. Before October ends, pick a date and start planning a pumpkin carving night so you’ll have the perfect decorations to put in your living space or outside your door. Put on a Halloween movie or Fall-themed show like Gilmore Girls and get into the Fall spirit! Maybe even bake some apple and pumpkin themed treats from Curtis.

Friendsgiving

Gather your friends and start making that list of foods, desserts or drinks you’ve been wanting to make. Last year, we made mac and cheese, Costco rotisserie chicken (no judgment here), roasted carrots and beans, bread rolls, cookies, and sangria. Have fun, and experiment!

Movie night and sprinkle embroidery

This activity has been on my bucket list for a while. For my bakers: bake some cupcakes with frosting for each of your friends (or just yourself!) and get some fun sprinkles of all shapes, sizes and colors and a pair of tweezers. Use the tweezers to pick up the sprinkles and make designs on the frosting of the cupcakes while watching a comfort movie. Get creative with it!