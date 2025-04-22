This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Jewelry is the best way to accessorize any outfit, but it can be hard to find good quality jewelry without wasting your money. I love layering necklaces and wearing rings everyday, which makes even the most basic outfits look ten times better. Lucky for you, I’ve bought so much jewelry that I have recommendations for both my silver and gold girlies.

My top recommendation for gold jewelry is BamBaz, which is a store that uses ethically sourced brass from Kenya and is based in England. It is more on the pricey side, but still decently affordable for the quality. I have several necklaces, earrings and a ring from them, and my favorite one is the baby marula necklace. The cleaning is easy and it doesn’t turn your skin green, so these are pieces I wear almost everyday.

If you want a cheaper option that bedazzles both silver and gold-wearers, check out Evry Jewels. I’ve never had a problem with tarnishing, so I wear my jewelry in the shower when I’m too lazy to take it off. They always have deals too, so you can usually get a good quality necklace for around $10. I’m a big fan of their bracelets because I hate putting on all of mine and having to take them off everyday, so they usually stay on.

For my piercing girls, Amazon is my favorite place to shop. A pack is usually under $20, and they have so many options. I always check one shop called D.Bella because they have a lot of options for all piercings. I have nose studs, septum hoops and belly button rings from there, and they are such good quality. You can also reuse the jewelry for multiple piercings, which is so helpful when you need to switch out your rings. I also buy chains for my necklaces there, and I have a cuban chain link bracelet from Amazon that I wear everyday. You really just have to look at the reviews and what the material is made of when shopping here, but you’ll always be able to find something.

And finally, Etsy. This is more risky because sometimes the jewelry might not be the best quality, but like Amazon, you need to check reviews. What I like about Etsy is that a good amount of the shops there are people who handcraft their jewelry, and there are some pieces that are unique and add statement to your collection. If you don’t have piercings, you can also buy good jewelry like ear cuffs that don’t require the actual piercing. I have bought a few vintage watches and statement necklaces from Etsy, so I 100% recommend it because it’s like an online artisan market.

No matter where you shop, you’ll be able to find something that fits your style or even pieces that add more diversity to your tastes.