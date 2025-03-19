Bloom Into Spring: Best Plants To Add To Your Home Garden

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Spring is here, and April showers bring May flowers. As someone who loves plants, spring is my favorite time of year to refresh my at-home garden. Whether you want to start an outside garden or just keep a few plants to brighten up spaces in your home, there is always a plant to fit your lifestyle.

Original photo by Julia Perrone

My number one pick is pothos. It’s such a good plant to have because it doesn’t need too much sunlight or water, so it’s easy to keep it alive. Pothos is made of vines, which makes it perfect for hanging from the ceiling or draping over other decorations to make your space look earthy.

Another one of my favorites is called a fiddle leaf fig, but don’t worry – it doesn’t actually produce fruit. These plants are a little harder to take care of since they need more sunlight, but they grow so quickly. Depending on how big you let your plant grow, you can have it in a small pot or make it a floor plant to add variety.

Spring is all about flowers, so I like growing hibiscus, especially because it has a summery vibe. These plants make the prettiest flowers and it can add a lot of color to your space. They are pretty easy to take care of, but they need more sunlight and warmer climates than other plants. The actual flower is only in full bloom for about a day, but I think it’s worth it to have a unique flower in my home.

For those of you that might be serial plant killers, there’s still so many types of plants that you can grow. I like succulents because they’re tiny and don’t need a lot of attention. One of my favorites is the jade plant. If you’re superstitious, they’re supposed to bring good luck and wealth – otherwise, they’re just a cute plant with round leaves. Succulents don’t need a lot of water at all and minimal sunlight, for the most part, so you can have multiple to scatter around your home if you want.

Another type of succulent is kalanchoe, which also produces flowers, but you can admire it from inside if you’re not an outdoor plant person. You can find these in several colors, and they also do not require too much water, but a decent amount of indirect sunlight is good.

So whether you’re a plant-lover or are new to growing things, all of these plants are perfect to add to your home decoration and are fairly easy to take care of. Don’t forget, plants can be tricky to take care of, no matter your experience, so don’t feel bad if some don’t live that long. As someone who has had plants for years, I still struggle with some of these, but spring is the perfect time for peak plant growth.