Beyond Romance- Embracing Friendship This Valentines Day

While Valentine’s Day might seem like a holiday to celebrate romance through flowers and love letters, there are many kinds of love outside of romantic love that are worth celebrate during this time of year. Inevitably, people tend to feel lonely without a partner, but it’s worth taking the time to appreciate the people in your life—friends, family and especially yourself—and enjoying yourself in good company. There are many ways you can make the most of Valentines this February.

Friends

Celebrating with friends on campus is a great way to spend the season. Being with close friends always brings out inside jokes and happy memories, which is a reminder of the people who love you for you the most. Many people have a Galentine’s Day with their best friends and give each other thoughtful gifts. Making paper flowers is an inexpensive way to show your friends that they don’t need a partner to get them flowers. They are also much smaller and don’t need any maintenance, which is helpful for busy students. It’s also a nice gesture to get your friend their favorite snack—an easy way to cheer them up if they have upcoming exams.

Family

Making an effort to reach out to your family on Valentines shows that you appreciate and care about them. While it may not be possible to visit them if you are busy or live farther away, sending a text well let them know you have been thinking about them. If you are planning on seeing your parents or siblings, consider bringing them their favorite snacks. I usually bring home chocolates and roasted almonds, which can be found for cheap at the nearby convenience store. Just calling your parents can mean a lot to them.

Self-Care

The best thing you can do on Valentines Day is practice self-love and self-care. Taking a hot shower and putting on soft pajamas after a long day is the perfect way to unwind and will prevent you from feeling worn out the next day. Turn on your favorite movie and grab your favorite snacks—whether you like chocolate or prefer chips, you’ll feel satisfied and relaxed. It’s important to be compassionate towards yourself, especially because we are approaching finals season. Treat yourself the way you would your best friends—you’re going to make mistakes, like missing class or struggling with exams, but put in your best effort and be proud of yourself when things go well. You are always worth celebrating.

There is no right or wrong way to celebrate Valentines Day. It’s another day to show your love and appreciation for the people that make your life better. No matter how you’re celebrating, take time to relax and spend time with the people you love. Remember to take care of yourself and that you don’t need to be in a relationship to celebrate the season—you can have fun regardless of who is with you.