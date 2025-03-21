Best Places To Buy Dresses For Spring Formal!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring formals approaching, the dress hunt is on! If there is anyone like me out there, I spend countless hours looking online and shopping in stores for the perfect dress for any formal or event. Sometimes it can be hard to order dresses of the internet because you are unsure about the quality, price, reputability and the delivery. I am here to provide you with some of my favorite places to buy dresses that I have personally shopped at before!

The first store that I recommend is Dry Goods USA! Dry Goods USA is a boutique that is online and also has many retail locations. Dry Goods USA always has dresses that fit perfectly with season! They sell a variety of cute dresses that are perfect for any occasion. Dry Goods USA sells many different affordable options and consistently have sales. I would recommend Dry Goods USA to anyone looking for the perfect spring dress.

The next store that I would recommend is Hello Molly! Hello Molly is online store that sells all types of clothing for women. They primarily shine in their dress department. I have ordered from Hello Molly on countless occasions, and have been satisfied with every single order. The dresses are good quality, reasonably priced and arrive in a timely manner. Hello Molly sells many different types of dresses, colors and styles. I typically turn to Hello Molly if I am preparing for an event, formal or party!

Another amazing store to buy dresses at is Petal and Pup! They have many different dresses, styles, patterns, colors and lengths. Their website is incredibly easy to navigate, making it easy to find the perfect dress for you. Petal and Pup is also carried in stores such as Nordstrom, so there are also ways to try on their dresses in person before you buy them. Petal and Pup is an online store that I frequently order cute dresses from. I purchased many Petal and Pup dresses that I ended up wearing for formal recruitment at University of Illinois. Each order that I have placed and received has been satisfactory. I would highly recommend trying out this brand for your next event!

These are three places that I consistently turn to find any dress for any occasion. It can be so hard to find stores that are consistent and deliver great results. Take it from me, these places are the real deal. I still order from these stores til this day. I have multiple different formals, dances and summer parties approaching. These stores are great and I am confident that I will be able to find dresses for many different events I have coming up soon. I am definitely going to be shopping at Dry Goods USA, Hello Molly and Petal and Pup very soon!