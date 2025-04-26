Best Places to Buy Clothes for the Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Summer is fast approaching, and once again, that brings us yet another reason to buy clothes. There is truly an endless amount of options when it comes to finding cute clothes online, but I’ve found the best top 5 options for you this summer.

1. Princess polly

Princess Polly was super popular during COVID-19, and they still sell super cute clothes. Their clothes are fairly unique, and they have a ton of great tops for summer. If you’re looking for a cute top that’s not too basic, this is a great place to look because they have many different styles for their clothing, so it’s very versatile. What’s also great about Princess Polly is that there’s always a discount code, so you pay less. Overall, Princess Polly is great for any style and has endless options.

2. Abercrombie

Abercrombie has very great quality, and timeless clothing pieces. Specifically, they have amazing shorts for the summer. Their shorts have long lasting denim, and they fit amazingly. Better yet, Abercrombie is also very size inclusive, so there will surely be a size that fits you perfectly. You truly cannot go wrong with anything in Abercrombie, they sell some of the best essential pieces in anyone’s wardrobe. This is a great place to shop for summer basics.

3. hollister

Hollister is another amazing place to shop for the summer. Hollister has good denim shorts, they are super comfortable and stretchy, and they even have great basics! Not only do they have clothes, such as tops and shorts, but they also have good, trendy bathing suits for the summer. They’ve been coming out with great new releases lately that have been becoming very popular. Hollister is pretty affordable, so it’s great for the price.

4. Peppermayo

If you’re looking for elevated clothes this is a great website for that. Peppermayo has very trendy clothes, especially for the summer. Specifically, all of their dresses are great for any summer vacation. Their clothes are a bit expensive, but the quality is also very good. Definitely, if you’re looking for more unique, cutesy pieces this is a great place to shop at.

5. brandy Melville

Brandy Melville is one of the best places to buy basics at. Especially for the summer time a good tank or short sleeve is an essential to have. Brandy Melville is great when it comes to shopping for clothing items like that. Their patterns are very timeless, and you really can’t go wrong with anything you pick there. They’re also not too expensive. Brandy Melville truly is great for basics.

Hopefully, these places will help you create your dream summer wardrobe. Any of these places can provide you with great essentials, and long-lasting clothes. These are just some of the many places you can shop at for the summer.