Best Movies To Watch During The Summertime

With summer approaching, that means hopefully for us students we get some of our deserved free time. There’s so much to do, especially with finding activities to relax with. I know one of my favorite pastimes in general, but especially during the summer is to watch movies. There’s many movies coming out in the theatres this summer. But here’s some great movies to watch from home during summer break.

1. 500 Days of summer

500 Days of Summer is technically classified as a Rom-Com. That’s kind of up for debate, but it’s supposed to be a romance movie of sorts. This is a great movie to watch, because it definitely displays a different kind of perspective that romance films don’t typically take. It’s a great movie to watch with friends, it’ll definitely prove everyone a great discussion afterwards because there’s many baffling moments throughout it.

2. 47 meters down

Shark movies are always a staple to watch for the summer time. 47 Meters Down is one of my absolute favorite shark movies. This movie is based on two girls who go cage diving, and the cage breaks so they’re stuck with great white sharks trying to survive. This is definitely a great horror movie with lots of jumpscares. If you’re anything like me it might make you scared of the ocean for a bit after watching this.This movie is definitely a quick watch, and there’s even a sequel if you really enjoy this one.

3. mamma mia!

Mamma Mia is a great classic just in general to watch, but especially during the summer time. It’s a musical so there’s so many amazing songs that you’ll probably recognize. It’s a great story about a girl getting married and trying to find out who her real father is. It’s definitely super cute and another fun movie to watch with friends, maybe even a good outdoor movie as well. This movie always leaves me with a smile, and wanting to become a true dancing queen.

4. Midsommar

Midsommar is another horror film that’s good for the summer time. This film in particular is another one of my favorites, it’s truly so unique. It’s about a group of friends that go to the midsommar festival and it becomes cultish. This is definitely a movie that leaves you on the edge of your seat, and maybe even a bit disturbed. But the movie is shot extremely well and the acting is phenomenal.

5. grease

Grease is another classic musical to watch. Amazing soundtrack, and dance scenes. It’s truly such an iconic movie, and I’ve watched it almost every summer. If you haven’t’ seen it then your parents most definitely have. It’s a good high school movie, with touches of romance throughout it. It’s pretty upbeat, and will definitely have you singing along.

Hopefully this was able to provide you with some good summer movie recommendations. There’s so many options and genres out there for you to watch, but these were just some of my personal favorites!