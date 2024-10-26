The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Watching movies remains one of my favorite pastimes and I consider myself to be quite the fanatic. Curling up on the couch with some popcorn and a Poppi is one of my favorite ways to spend a Friday night. Now that October is upon us and fall is in full swing, I am beyond excited to watch my favorite fall-inspired movies. As a seasoned movie professional, allow me to take you through some movies that define the season of fall for me and carry me through one of the best times of the year!

Parent Trap

Starting off strong, The Parent Trap is easily one of the best movies I have ever seen and is the epitome of a comfort movie. Tried and true, this top-tier film is at the top of my watch list every year when fall rolls arounds. Cozy Camp Walden, Napa Valley and London create the most stunning views and transport me back into my childhood. Serve up some Oreos with peanut butter paired with a warm bowl of homemade chili and you have all the essential eats to live like Annie and Hallie for a day. Though set in the summer, the scenery gives homey, fall vibes perfect for any chilly October night.

Charlie Brown

Like clockwork, the calendar turns to September and I instantly think about watching this all-time classic. While Charlie Brown has various different films, my two personal picks for the season are It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. Movies that the whole family can enjoy make the best for those cold fall nights where you just want to stay in, relax and spend time lounging around with a movie in the background. Be it Halloween or Thanksgiving, Charlie Brown provides magical moments during in autumn.

When Harry Met Sally

A beloved rom-com and fan-favorite movie, When Harry Met Sally is many people’s idea of the perfect movie. It’s got laughter, romance, a slow-burn and all the fall vibes you can think of. The superior fashion and bright lights of New York make this the ideal show for all of your fall festivities. The stunning scenery only adds to the entertaining plot and sets the warmest ambiance for audience members. It’s hard to think of fall films without adding in this timeless gem that never seems to get old.

Thank you for coming along with me as I took you along for the ride of all the best movies fit for your fall watchlist. Now that you know of all the best movies for this time of year, go light a pumpkin candle, bake some gooey chocolate-chip cookies and curl up on the couch to hit play on these classic fall flicks.