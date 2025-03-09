The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Here are a few beauty trends that I am loving for springtime!

“Clean Girl Makeup”: I am loving the clean girl makeup look that is all over Instagram and TikTok. Natural and effortless makeup is the perfect way to keep your face looking and feeling refreshed for the spring season. This makeup look requires lightweight products, little effort and your natural features. I love this look because, with just a few products, you can start your day with a fresh face that still looks glowy and natural.

Blowouts: The perfect blowout is the look for the spring 2025 season! Keeping your hair looking effortless is the goal. There are so many great at-home blowout tools on the market right now that save time and keep your hair looking gorgeous. There are also so many DIY overnight curls tutorials on TikTok right now that show you how to achieve a bouncy blowout without spending money! I love a blowout hairstyle for spring because they look amazing on everyone and keep your hair looking natural!

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Pastel Colored Nails: Nothing screams spring like pastel-colored nails! Nails are such a fun way to showcase your personality and style. I enjoy, during the spring season, to stick to light colors that are bright and fun. These are typically light pink, baby blue, lavender, pale yellow, etc. You could even add a flower design, some sparkle or a cool pattern to elevate your nail polish. These colors embody the feeling and vibes that the spring season brings to us! Having pastel nails for spring 2025 is a must!

Brown Eyeliner: Now, I know this one is a little random, but brown eyeliner is a must for spring 2025. No matter what kind of makeup look you are doing, brown eyeliner is perfect soft color to make your eyes appear soft and beautiful. Sometimes, black eyeliner can be very intense and bold, but if you use brown, it is the perfect way to draw attention to your makeup in a subtle way. I highly recommend trying to incorporate brown eyeliner into your next makeup look this spring season.

Fluffy Eyebrows: Having great brows all year is must, but in spring, it is especially important. Getting your eyebrows looking full and fluffy can be a struggle. If you grow your brows out a bit, with the help of brow gel, you can achieve the perfect fluffy and full eyebrow look! You can do this by using eyebrow gel to push your brows straight up and then slightly shape them with a brush! It can be so simple to achieve this look, and it keeps your face looking natural for the spring time.

Hopefully you give some of these trends a try this upcoming spring season!