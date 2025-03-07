Beauty Products to Elevate your Routine on a College Girl Budget

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

We’ve made it to that time of the year where college-aged girls everywhere are looking for new ways to glow up in time for spring break and summer. TikTok is muddled with constant new crazes to make this glow up happen, but what products are actually worth the hype without breaking the bank? Here are my staple inexpensive products to take your beauty routine up a notch.

Forget the nail salon and make press-on nails your best friend. I was reluctant to try press-on nails for a long time. I had heard many people say they are hard to use, they don’t stay on, or they look obvious that they are press-ons. All it took was two sets of nails for me to perfect my press-on routine and now I will never go back to the salon. My favorite brands are Olive & June and KISS nails, but take it from me, the KISS glue will have your nails secured for weeks no matter what brand you choose. Press-on nails are the perfect way to enhance your everyday look in a subtle way without dishing out loads of money every month for salon nails.

The next two products aren’t the most glamorous ever, but they will leave your skin looking flawless. Investing in a cheap pair of exfoliating gloves and a pack of dermaplane facial razors will have your skin looking smooth and polished from your head to your toes. The great thing about both of these is that you can find them in just about any drugstore or even TJMaxx for less than ten dollars. Use the facial razors once a month for smoother looking skin and flawless makeup application. Ditch your loofah and get exfoliating gloves to make your skin nice and smooth.

This one may seem weird but trust me. Save money on pimple patches and pick yourself up some blister Band-Aids instead. Both products have the same function, but blister band-aids are much cheaper. What I especially love about this alternative is that you aren’t stuck with small circular patches that are all the same size. I can cut off however big or small a piece I want from the bandage, and it takes a lot longer for me to go through a pack of the bandages than a box of pimple patches.

This last product may seem a bit more of an obvious choice, but it is such a good idea to have a facial sunscreen in your daily routine. Like many other girls, I have gone through the trials and tribulations of trying to find a facial sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white cast, doesn’t make me look greasy and doesn’t pill. Look no further than the ELF Invisible Sunscreen. It is clear which avoids the white cast, it goes on matte so you won’t look greasy, and what I love most is that it doubles as a primer, so it meshes well with my makeup products and still looks great on my face on my no makeup days.

These small tweaks to my beauty routine have made me feel more put together even when life gets hectic. I hope at least one of these products can make your beauty routine even just a little better!