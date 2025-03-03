Were They Worth It: Beauty Products TikTok Made Me Buy

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the age of TikTok shop and social media, it is easy to get caught up in the beauty products you MUST have. One scroll on my for you page, and suddenly I’m adding things to my cart that I hadn’t even heard of five minutes ago. Trust me, I’ve bought some weird things, and I can’t help but wonder if my viral beauty buys actually live up to the hype. Let me break down a few of my TikTok buy’s and see if they were a total scam or a perfect buy.

Heatless Curling Rod:

We’ve all seen the aesthetic GRWM videos where someone wakes up with perfect hair after doing overnight heatless curls. I bought the silk curling rod, and let’s just say that these are now a staple in my routine. As long as you don’t mind looking like the bartender from Shrek 2 when you’re going to bed, these make my hair look amazing in the morning with minimal effort.

Verdict: 100% approved. Get it.

COSRX Snail Mucin Serum:

At first, the idea of rubbing snail goo on my face sounded…odd. But, after seeing LITERALLY every skincare girl on TikTok swear by it, I caved. And honestly? It’s amazing. It’s lightweight, super hydrating and gives that viral glazed-donut look. The only downside? Although I haven’t felt snail slime firsthand, I imagine it feels just like the serum when applied. If you can get past that, it’s absolutely worth it.

Verdict: Worth it! Just don’t think that hard about the snails.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil:

Usually, I am a sucker for Dior products. Their eyeshadows are quite literally chef’s kiss, but the $40 lip oil was just underwhelming. It was supposed to be hydrating, non-sticky and make my lips look different than they had before. In reality? It’s nice but it’s not $40. There are cheaper dupes that do the exact same thing. Moral of the story: just because a product looks aesthetic on your feed, doesn’t mean you need to drop your entire paycheck on it.

Verdict: Skip it. Save your money for something more exciting, like food.

DAE Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream:

All girls (and those with long hair) know what a struggle it is to have greasy hair. On hair wash day, I certainly can’t wear it down, and tying it into a ponytail isn’t an option. SO many creators were using the DAE styling cream, so I figured that I’d also give it a try. My opinions? One of my favorite styling creams, and it comes with a wand to evenly apply the product, which is an immediate plus to get the baby hairs. Overall, probably my favorite product on this list.

Verdict: You are missing out if you don’t get this product, and it smells delicious.

Final Thoughts: Is TikTok a Huge Enabler?

Yes, 100%. Do I regret my purchases? No, not at all. Some were hits, some were misses, but at the end of the day, trying out new products is all the fun. Just remember: some viral products are just good marketing, not all are life changing. The next TikTok trend? Not sure, but you can probably bet that I’ll be there buying something. And you know what? I’ve come to terms with that.