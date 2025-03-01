Beauty Products for the Clean Girl Aesthetic

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the upcoming spring and summer time, it is a must you have the essentials for a clean girl make-up look. You can wear this look every day or a day where you want minimal on your face. Furthermore, this look is perfect for keeping your skin hydrated and healthy. A lot of products listed below contain hyaluronic acid, sunscreen, etc. Besides make-up products, this article will discuss hair products for the clean girl aesthetic as well.

Foundation

If you want a light-weight foundation, then skin tints are a great option. There’s also tinted sunscreen, which is a necessity for the warmer weather. The following list will cover multiple brands and their benefits.

Tower 28 Beauty: SPF 30

Ilia: SPF 40

Make Up For Ever: hyaluronic acid and poly glutamic acids

Bronzer

When I do the clean girl make-up look, I tend to use liquid bronzer, but the bronzer stick and powder work well too! To apply bronzer, I outline my cheekbones, face, and the bridge of my nose. Though I use bronzer in these locations, it’s totally up to you and where you want to place it.

Milk Makeup: multiple bronzer colors, stick bronzer

Rare Beauty: liquid bronzer

Fenty Beauty: bronzer powder

Blush

You can never have too much blush! Blush blindness is no such thing because it’s often the first part of your make-up that fades. Trust me when I say to apply a lot of blush.

Huda Beauty: liquid blush

Makeup by Mario: blush stick

Merit: blush balm

Highlighter

One of the most important aspects of the clean-girl look is the highlighter. Your skin should be glowing! Your cheekbones should be shiny.

Saie: liquid highlighter

Iconic London: liquid highlighter

Fenty Beauty: highlighter stick

Eye Brows

There are many eyebrow options you can choose. You can apply brow serum, brow tint, or brow glue (not actual glue). Whatever you choose, just be confident with it!

Vegamour: volumizing brow serum

Rare Beauty: brow lifting serum

Merit: volumizing tinted brow serum

lashes

One aspect of the clean-girl look I love is that I don’t always have to wear mascara. Sometimes, I’ll just curl my lashes and do the rest of my make-up. You can even apply some lash serum and call it a day!

The Ordinary: lash and brow serum

Tarte: volumizing mascara

Ilia: lash lengthening mascara

lips

There are several products you need for your lips. You need sunscreen, oil, and a gloss. These are non-negotiables. Your lips need to be hydrated while also being protected by the sun.

Gisou: lip oil

Fenty Beauty: strengthening and hydrating lip oil

Summer Fridays: lip gloss

Hello Sunday: SPF lip balm

hair

For slicked-back hairstyles, the Dae product is an essential. Your fly-aways will be gone, and your hair will smell just like flowers. If you’re not into the slicked backs, then you should consider buying hair oil for strengthening and moisturizer purposes.