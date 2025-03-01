Beauty Products for the Clean Girl Aesthetic

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
With the upcoming spring and summer time, it is a must you have the essentials for a clean girl make-up look. You can wear this look every day or a day where you want minimal on your face. Furthermore, this look is perfect for keeping your skin hydrated and healthy. A lot of products listed below contain hyaluronic acid, sunscreen, etc. Besides make-up products, this article will discuss hair products for the clean girl aesthetic as well.
Foundation
If you want a light-weight foundation, then skin tints are a great option. There’s also tinted sunscreen, which is a necessity for the warmer weather. The following list will cover multiple brands and their benefits.
- Tower 28 Beauty: SPF 30
- Ilia: SPF 40
- Make Up For Ever: hyaluronic acid and poly glutamic acids
Bronzer
When I do the clean girl make-up look, I tend to use liquid bronzer, but the bronzer stick and powder work well too! To apply bronzer, I outline my cheekbones, face, and the bridge of my nose. Though I use bronzer in these locations, it’s totally up to you and where you want to place it.
- Milk Makeup: multiple bronzer colors, stick bronzer
- Rare Beauty: liquid bronzer
- Fenty Beauty: bronzer powder
Blush
You can never have too much blush! Blush blindness is no such thing because it’s often the first part of your make-up that fades. Trust me when I say to apply a lot of blush.
- Huda Beauty: liquid blush
- Makeup by Mario: blush stick
- Merit: blush balm
Highlighter
One of the most important aspects of the clean-girl look is the highlighter. Your skin should be glowing! Your cheekbones should be shiny.
- Saie: liquid highlighter
- Iconic London: liquid highlighter
- Fenty Beauty: highlighter stick
Eye Brows
There are many eyebrow options you can choose. You can apply brow serum, brow tint, or brow glue (not actual glue). Whatever you choose, just be confident with it!
- Vegamour: volumizing brow serum
- Rare Beauty: brow lifting serum
- Merit: volumizing tinted brow serum
lashes
One aspect of the clean-girl look I love is that I don’t always have to wear mascara. Sometimes, I’ll just curl my lashes and do the rest of my make-up. You can even apply some lash serum and call it a day!
- The Ordinary: lash and brow serum
- Tarte: volumizing mascara
- Ilia: lash lengthening mascara
lips
There are several products you need for your lips. You need sunscreen, oil, and a gloss. These are non-negotiables. Your lips need to be hydrated while also being protected by the sun.
- Gisou: lip oil
- Fenty Beauty: strengthening and hydrating lip oil
- Summer Fridays: lip gloss
- Hello Sunday: SPF lip balm
hair
For slicked-back hairstyles, the Dae product is an essential. Your fly-aways will be gone, and your hair will smell just like flowers. If you’re not into the slicked backs, then you should consider buying hair oil for strengthening and moisturizer purposes.
- Dae: styling cream
- Gisou: infused hair oil
- Briogeo: hair styling stick