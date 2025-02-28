Beauty on a Budget: Inexpensive Products that Will Save You $$$! 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I must admit, Sephora is my favorite place to shop. The product selection is never-ending, and I can always find something to spend my money on. The only problem? It’s so expensive! Girl to girl, let me take this moment to de-influence you: the newest eyeshadow palette isn’t a must-have, you don’t need to spend fifty dollars on a makeup brush and you definitely don’t need to stick with name-brand products! Drugstore beauty products have proven to be just as good, if not better. Follow along as I share some of my favorite makeup items for less than $20.

e.l.f glow reviver lip oil

The e.l.f Glow Reviver Lip Oil is truly life-changing! At the affordable price of $8, this e.l.f product is the perfect addition to your daily makeup routine. This pigmented product adds a glossy shine to your lips, along with being the perfect pop of color. I love to layer this lip oil with a similar shade of lip liner to make my lips appear fuller. The applicator is a dream and is so easy to work with! The best part? You won’t need to reapply! The shine lasts all day and night.

Physicians Formula Butter Dream Team Palette

This palette is hands down the best purchase I have ever made. As someone who doesn’t enjoy the feeling of wearing a full face of makeup, this bronzing palette is the perfect alternative. For $15.49, you receive six products in one: two variations of both bronzer and blush, a golden highlighter and a face powder. With the help of this product, my makeup routine is complete in less than ten minutes. Even on the coldest days, the Physicians Formula Butter Dream Team Palette provides me with a beachy glow!

L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Original Mascara

Say hello to longer-looking lashes! The L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Original Mascara has been my mascara of choice since middle school. This product fully coats your lashes, all while separating them and keeping them curled throughout the day. With no flaking involved, this is the real deal! For only $10.99, you can get compliments on your eyelashes all day, every day. This product even comes in four shades: brown, black, blackest black and carbon black. I have tried them all and would buy them all again! But a word of advice: stay away from the waterproof version! Waterproof mascara can damage your eyelashes over time and definitely we don’t want that!

9M Midnight Dune Artistry Palette

The 9M Midnight Dune Artistry Palette happens to be my go-to product for any eyeshadow look. The neutral shades are best for more of a toned-down type of look, while the darker and glittery shades are meant for a night out on the town. Either way, this palette is extremely versatile and you will find yourself reaching for it often. You can use some of the colors to fill in your brows or to use as a smoky liner. At the inexpensive price of $14, this item belongs in your shopping cart. And trust me, it’s so worth it! The eyeshadow applies seamlessly, without smudging or clumping up. For me, Morphe products have never gone out of style! They have been with me since 2016.