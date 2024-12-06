Beating Burnout: Reclaim Your Energy and Balance

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Burnout is very common during this time of year. Thankfully, there are ways to cope or try to prevent burnout from hitting us. I know most of us want the semester to be over, but we are so close to the end– let’s push through.

One thing I do when I notice myself feeling burnt out is switch my study location. I try not to stay in one spot or one building. I need to move around to keep things interesting and to have study breaks where I walk to a new spot and get some fresh air. I highly recommend switching locations to get a new feel for motivation in each changing location.

Another thing I do is ask different friends to join me. It’s really great for my focus to have a body double– this is the practice of having another person physically present while I work or study. Seeing the other person focused helps me to stay focused. It is solely their presence that helps, so they can be working on something completely different. It’s a great way to spend some time with friends, even if you can’t chat for long! It’s wonderful to have support :)

Something else I recommend you do is the Pomodoro Technique. This practice breaks work into 25-minute intervals that are followed by a 5-minute break. After doing this 4 times, you take a longer break, usually 15-20 minutes long. I personally don’t do well if I only do 25 minutes of work and 5 minutes of a break, so I revise the Pomodoro Technique for myself. I do a long task that I lock in for and then a 5-minute break. I try to take very short breaks between long tasks so that I keep the momentum going, but still feel slightly refreshed to start again. Feel free to mess around with different timings to really get a grasp for what works for you!

After a long day of studying or for a dinner break, I try to reward myself with a delicious meal that is good for my brain– balanced meals are perfect. I usually want something energizing, filling, but also rewarding so I do a meal that incorporates all the necessary nutrients but quench any cravings. This motivates me to continue to do at least some work after dinner, but I keep those hours as more laid back. The time between dinner and bedtime, I try to do easier tasks or busywork, that way it is a way of “procrastinating” and “resting” but still being productive. This is usually when I have a show on in the background, work with friends who like to chat, or when I have chores to do.

Other reminders, snack on brain-healthy foods (nuts and fruits), don’t use your phone on break times, and stay hydrated! To elaborate, I avoid using my phone during break times– I want to fully rest my brain and body and not get hooked into technology because coming out of that is difficult on its own. I usually prefer to go out for a short stroll so I get some fresh air, or I stretch to help my body after extended periods of time sitting down.

Good luck on finals this semester! Don’t forget to take care of yourself! You got this :)