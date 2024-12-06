Beating Burnout: Reclaim Your Energy and Balance

Burnout is very common during this time of year. Thankfully, there are ways to cope or try to prevent burnout from hitting us. I know most of us want the semester to be over, but we are so close to the end– let’s push through.
One thing I do when I notice myself feeling burnt out is switch my study location. I try not to stay in one spot or one building. I need to move around to keep things interesting and to have study breaks where I walk to a new spot and get some fresh air. I highly recommend switching locations to get a new feel for motivation in each changing location.
Another thing I do is ask different friends to join me. It’s really great for my focus to have a body double– this is the practice of having another person physically present while I work or study. Seeing the other person focused helps me to stay focused. It is solely their presence that helps, so they can be working on something completely different. It’s a great way to spend some time with friends, even if you can’t chat for long! It’s wonderful to have support :)
Something else I recommend you do is the Pomodoro Technique. This practice breaks work into 25-minute intervals that are followed by a 5-minute break. After doing this 4 times, you take a longer break, usually 15-20 minutes long. I personally don’t do well if I only do 25 minutes of work and 5 minutes of a break, so I revise the Pomodoro Technique for myself. I do a long task that I lock in for and then a 5-minute break. I try to take very short breaks between long tasks so that I keep the momentum going, but still feel slightly refreshed to start again. Feel free to mess around with different timings to really get a grasp for what works for you!
After a long day of studying or for a dinner break, I try to reward myself with a delicious meal that is good for my brain– balanced meals are perfect. I usually want something energizing, filling, but also rewarding so I do a meal that incorporates all the necessary nutrients but quench any cravings. This motivates me to continue to do at least some work after dinner, but I keep those hours as more laid back. The time between dinner and bedtime, I try to do easier tasks or busywork, that way it is a way of “procrastinating” and “resting” but still being productive. This is usually when I have a show on in the background, work with friends who like to chat, or when I have chores to do.
Other reminders, snack on brain-healthy foods (nuts and fruits), don’t use your phone on break times, and stay hydrated! To elaborate, I avoid using my phone during break times– I want to fully rest my brain and body and not get hooked into technology because coming out of that is difficult on its own. I usually prefer to go out for a short stroll so I get some fresh air, or I stretch to help my body after extended periods of time sitting down.
Good luck on finals this semester! Don’t forget to take care of yourself! You got this :)