Bare the Glow, Not the Damage: Summer Skincare Essentials

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Like many of the thousands of college students across the country, I am coming off a spring break trip spent with friends soaking up the sun— maybe a bit too much of it. Okay, way too much, in fact, I got sunburnt like I never have before. This experience, although painful, itchy and extremely humbling, has made me rethink my skincare routine for the better before the summer sun comes out in full force. I’ve done some digging, asked around to the skincare gurus in my life, and recalled my personal holy grail skincare items to compile a list of products to protect, repair and brighten your skin all summer long.

Protection perfection

Don’t be like me and go bare-faced in the Florida sun with no sunscreen. Instead, consider these face sunscreen options perfect for everyday use on their own or to use under makeup. My favorite budget-friendly face sunscreen that I go back to time and time again is the e.l.f Suntouchable Invisible Sunscreen. With its clear gel formula, built-in blurring primer and matte finish, this is my ride or die face SPF, no matter if I’m having a no-makeup day, tanning by the pool or out and about wearing a full face of makeup. A pricier alternative but highly rated option is Elta MD UC Clear Face Sunscreen, which is great for acne-prone and sensitive skin types.

The one part of me I actually remembered to put sunscreen on this spring break was my lips, which tend to be forgotten by most people when they go out in the sun. The Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick + Sunscreen is the lip product I always keep in my beach bag to protect my lips from the sun’s harmful rays. I find a stick lasts a long time, it doesn’t melt in the heat, and it keeps my lips hydrated and smooth.

Repair and Replenish

In the event you find yourself a little sun-kissed after a day in the sun, these products will help heal and moisturize your sunburnt skin. My lifeline product during the healing process after my recent sunburn that brought my skin back to life was Boiron Calendula Cream. This slept on product calmed my burn, added intense moisture and made my healing process super quick.

To help add even more moisture and stave off peeling, the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask is perfect for deeply moisturizing your skin while you sleep. I always wake up with the softest skin after using this product. Even if your skin is simply dried out from the salty ocean, this product will help bring your skin back to life.

Brighten and Glow

While daily sunscreen use is the best sunspot and anti-aging remedy you can find, these products help take it a step further. The Timeless Skin Care Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum will be your best friend for fading dark spots and brightening the skin. For anti-aging and anti-scarring support in the event your sunburn blisters, Bio-Oil Skincare Oil is a super solution for diminishing the appearance of scars, hyperpigmentation and aging.