BANDAGE DRESSES, Y2K PUMPS & OFFICE SIREN: MY 2026 FASHION TRENDS PREDICTIONS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the new year begins, we are witnessing history repeat itself. From celebrities posting 2016 throwbacks, to the song “3 strikes” by Terror Jr trending again, to snapchat filters. This all reflects the desire to revisit simpler times and the aesthetic of social media back in 2016. But, what about fashion trends? Are fashion trends also coming back? Here are my fashion throwbacks predictions for 2026.

1. Bandage dresses

The go-to outfit of every 2000s club girl is officially back. The tight, body shaping confident, and sexy, bandage dresses are trending everywhere again. Bandage dresses have evolved from nightlife to high-fashion statement. One of the most popular fashion brands I.AM.GIA just launched a Bandage dress collection featuring 2 styles and 3 colors. Celebrealities like Hailey Bieber wearing a Saint Laurent Bandage dress at the 2025 Fashion Trust Awards basically sealed the deal—this isn’t just a throwback: it’s a full comeback.

2. Early 2000s pump heels

Can we normalize wearing heels everywhere again? I’ve been wanting a pair of pumps since I was a little girl. The stable, pointy heel that every Y2K it-girl wore. These shoes paired with a Bandage dresses were the perfect outfit for a night out at the club in the early 2000s.

3. Office siren

The chic and sexy office outfits are back. Office siren isn’t just a trend, it’s a mindset. One of my favorite fashion influencers @its.rosarose on Instagram and TikTok perfectly embodies this look. Her confidence, her hair, her body and her outfits all come together bold and perfect.

4. Gabrielle Solis–inspired IT girl

Gabrielle Solis played by Eva Longoria is one of the main protagonists and titular characters of Desperate Housewives. Her looks were unapologetically glamorous. She often wore tight dresses, high heels, bold jewelry, and full confidence. She embraced Y2K and 2000s trends but never overdo them, she was just having fun with them. This is what made her feel more like a trendsetter than a trend follower. She never let accessories or details be the afterthought. Getting ready for her was just as important than going out. Every little detail had to be flawless including her nails, her hair, highlighting her curves and pilates body.

CBS ENTERTAINMENT

5. 2016 Triangl bikinis

Life is better in a bikini. Triangle is bringing back the neoprene swimsuit. They posted flashback photos of the swimsuits feathering Hailey Bieber on Instagram. The iconic Darianka Sánchez also posted photos of her weaning the bikini on her Instagram. This is the swimsuit comeback we didn’t know we needed.

6. Napoleon military jackets

At Fashion Week, famous fashion brands like Alexander McQueen, Dior and Keburia presented various versions of Nepoleon jackets for Spring and Summer of 2026. Celebrities like Jenna Ortega appeared in a black Napoleon vest with an upturned collar and gold button placket at a Dior fashion show and Jodie Turner-Smith made her way to Victoria’s Secret’s afterparty in October wearing a black military jacket.

@ria444444 Since this has been misinterpreted quite a bit: I’m aware the trend is already on the rise and some people might have been wearing it for longer, this is just to be used as inspo and me saying it’s going to be an even bigger trend next year, maybe even as big as the Leo print trend #napoleonjacket #fashioninspo #outfit #fashionprediction ♬ original sound – Cuteperson129

Consider this your sign to take your mom’s ’90s and early-2000s outfits and wear them better this time. What we all imagined our early twenties would look like has officially become a reality.