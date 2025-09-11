Back To School, Back To Balance: Tips And Tricks For Finding Balance In The Back To School Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The back-to-school season brings with it so many emotions. From the sad goodbye to summer to the excitement of being back on campus with your friends’ emotions are all over the place. We go from the carefree sunny days of blissful summer right back into the swing of daily classes and for most of us this change feels like a lot. If you’re struggling to find balance as you get back into the school season here are some tips and tricks for you.

Balance is not something that is accomplished in one go, balance is a process and one that requires you to be aware of your own personal needs. A lot of the time it’s easy to get swept up into the excitement of the back-to-school season and wanting to do all the things with your friends that we forget to take care of yourselves. Figuring out how to find balance in your life requires you to really reflect on who you are as a person.

The key to balance is about finding what works best for you. What things are the most important to you? For example, are you someone who likes to get 10k steps in a day in order to be your best self and feel good mentally or are you someone who likes to go with the flow and change up your workouts every day. Balance looks different from person to person, and it can take a while to figure out exactly what yours is. The best trick is to be flexible and not be so hard on yourself.

Balance is about giving yourself grace. If you’ve had a bad day and you were planning to hit cardio at the gym listen to your body and swap your cardio for a lower movement workout like yoga to help you unwind. Incorporating different movement into your day helps you not only work different parts of your body, but it also helps to add different kinds of movement to your routine based on your schedule. It’s important as we adjust to the back-to-school season to listen to our bodies and do what’s right for us.

When approaching balance in your schedule remember that it’s more than just balancing school and social life. It’s about how you balance taking care of yourself as well and this includes what you do and the things you consume. Your diet can play a big role in balance and once you discover the best foods for your body you’ll feel so much better.

Remember to give yourself grace and take it one day at a time! We all deserve to be nicer to ourselves!

